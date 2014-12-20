Spurs 2-1 Burnley: How many minutes did Lamela wait for his first league goal?

Tottenham Hotspur made it three wins in a row after goals from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela handed Mauricio Pochettino's side a 2-1 victory.

FURTHER READING Report Analysis with Stats Zone

Burnley were unchanged from their clash with Southampton and threatened an early opener when Scott Arfield fired off target in the second minute. After that promising start for the visitors, Spurs began to assert themselves and took the lead in the 21st minute through Kane's close range finish. Ashley Barnes' quality strike from 20 yards levelled things for the visitors and they did hold their own for some time.

However, Spurs' final tally of 23 shots on goal to Burnley's 9 (6-5 on target) said a lot, as did their 66% possession. Lamela's wonder-strike handed Spurs all three points and their dominance on the ball (489 passes completed to Burnley's 207) summed up their control of the game regardless of the narrow scoreline.

Tottenham have won their last 4 Premier League games by a 2-1 margin when Harry Kane has got his name on the scoresheet.

Erik Lamela scored his first league goal for Tottenham in this match. He had waited 1,510 minutes for the moment.

Nacer Chadli has been involved in 8 goals in the league for Spurs this season (6 goals, 2 assists), more than any other player at the club.

Chadli’s assist today was his first involvement in a goal in December 2014 and his first assist since October.

Ashley Barnes has scored in back-to-back games for the first time since January 2013.

Burnley have won just 1 point in their 9 Premier League trips to London (D1 L8).

Spurs have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League games.

Analyse Tottenham 2-1 Burnley using Stats Zone