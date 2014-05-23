Stats Zone Premier League Striker of the Season 2013/14

Stats Zone Premier League Striker of 2013/14: Luis Suarez (Liverpool)

Well, you weren't really expecting anyone else now were you? Put simply, the Liverpool striker enjoyed one of the greatest individual seasons in Premier League history. The Uruguayan's 31 goals in 33 games levelled the haul achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United in the 2007/08 campaign – albeit having played one game fewer.

Suarez wasn't quite the sole source of Liverpool's impressive title bid last season, but his explosive goal getting more than compensanted for the Reds' woes at the other end. He even missed the first five games of the season after chomping Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic the previous term, but was utterly brilliant upon his return.

The Uruguayan's finest game of the season is debatable, of course, but just try arguing his four-goal haul against poor Norwich at Anfield. His quadruple accounted for all but one of Liverpool's goals on Merseyside in a 5-1 victory, and produced the only instance of a player netting as many in a game last term. Unsurprisingly, he also recorded the most shots on target of any player in a game (6), crafted the other goal for Raheem Sterling and carved out another 3 opportunities on top of that.

It's about this time that we're supposed to reel off the men who ran him close for the Stats Zone Striker of the Year gong, but realistically nobody else stood a chance. Daniel Sturridge's 20-goal haul was a superb achievement for the man cast aside by Chelsea in January 2012, while Sergio Aguero would have almost certainly ran Suarez close had injury not curtailed his blistering start to the campaign. If you're interested, Hull's Yannick Sagbo was the striker (25+ games) who boasted the best shooting accuracy (78%); Olivier Giroud trailed Suarez's 181 shots with 112; Peter Crouch won the most aerial duels (247), but Christian Benteke and Wilfried Bony netted the most headed goals (5).

