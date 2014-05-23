Stats Zone Premier League Player of the Season 2013/14: Luis Suarez (Liverpool)

Yeah, him again. Our Stats Zone Striker of the Year 2013/14 is, unsurprisingly, our top player too.

Nobody was complaining when the Uruguayan scooped the PFA Player of the Year prize in April, because the much-maligned Reds hitman has just been that good. Liverpool may well have lost their star man last summer amid speculation over a proposed £40m (and a penny, for the good it did) move to Arsenal and others, but instead he penned a new deal and became even more brilliant.

Thirty-one goals wasn't quite enough to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's equal total of 2007/08, and nor did it make Liverpool champions, but the Merseysiders wouldn't have stood a chance without him.

But not only did the 27-year-old top the goal charts by 10 (ahead of Liverpool team-mate Daniel Sturridge, who got 21), Suarez was also high on the assist charts too – in fact, only Steven Gerrard (13) notched more than his 12, which made him the most creative frontman in the top flight ahead of Wayne Rooney and Rickie Lambert (10). With that, the Reds' talisman crafted 75 goalscoring opportunities for his marauding team-mates, also matched by no striker and beaten only by Eden Hazard (85) and Samir Nasri (84). Manchester City's David Silva finished level with Suarez, although the Spaniard managed three fewer assists over the campaign.

Suarez was beaten only by Hazard (132) in the take-ons department too, completing 93 of his – although it should be noted that England's World Cup opponent (assuming his knee knack heals) completed only 39% of his compared with the Belgian's 63% success rate.

Others had a good stab at scooping our Stats Zone Player of the Season prize; champions Manchester City had Yaya Toure and his brilliant season to thank for their second trophy in three seasons. The Ivorian became only the second central midfielder to net 20 goals in a Premier League season (with Frank Lampard in 09/10), blending style with substance as Manuel Pellegrini's men landed the title.

