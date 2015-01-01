Stoke 1-1 Man United: Red Devils still slow on the draw

Manchester United recovered from a rude awakening in the early kick-off to save a point at Stoke – for their third draw in four games.

The Potters were ahead inside two minutes when Peter Crouch nodded a corner back into the six-yard box, where Ryan Shawcross turned the ball home against his first club. But no Premier League club has conceded more goals from set-pieces than Stoke, and United were the latest to profit when Michael Carrick flicked on a corner for Radamel Falcao to turn in his third of the season.

The visitors dominated the ball for much of the match, ending with almost twice as much possession as Stoke. However, the home side looked more likely to score, especially from set-pieces: Crouch hit the post with a header and the Potters were aggrieved to be denied a penalty when Chris Smalling appeared to handle in the area.

Manchester United have won 11 and lost just 1 of the 14 Premier League meetings with Stoke City.

Michael Carrick provided his first league assist since Boxing Day 2012.

Both sides scored with their only shots on target in the first half.

No team has conceded more goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season than Stoke (11, including penalties).

Peter Crouch now has 53 Premier League assists, moving him level with Robin van Persie.

Robin van Persie made just 17 touches in 90 mins vs Stoke. Falcao made 40 touches in 64 minutes.

Manchester United have now scored in 14 of their last 15 league matches at Stoke.

The Red Devils have collected just 12 points on the road this season, compared to 25 at home.

Man United have won 5 and lost just 1 of their last 8 trips to Stoke in all competitions.

United’s unbeaten run in the Premier League now stands at 10 matches (W7 D3), but those three draws have come in the last four.

