Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool: Which is the only team to see more reds than the Black Cats since 2013/14?

Lazar Markovic's first Premier League goal earned Liverpool a 1-0 win over struggling Sunderland. The Serbian international played well, and opened his top-flight account in the eighth minute at the Stadium of Light with a neat run and finish after only moments earlier being denied what looked a clear penalty.

FURTHER READING Report Rodgers reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

Markovic was at the centre of Liverpool's best play and also struck the woodwork with an acrobatic effort, while ex-Sunderland loanee Fabio Borini created more chances than any other player on the day.

Liam Bridcutt was sent off early in the second period to make Sunderland's task even harder and, although Adam Johnson struck the crossbar soon afterwards, there was no way back for the home side. Gus Poyet's men now have just one win from their last 11 top-flight matches, while Liverpool are unbeaten in seven in all competitions.

Lazar Markovic scored his first Premier League goal.

The Serbian midfielder has scored in 2 of his last 4 away games for the Reds in all competitions, however.

Liverpool are now unbeaten in 65 Premier League games when they have been leading at half-time (W54 D11).

Steven Gerrard was substituted off at half-time for the first time since October 2001 against Leicester.

Since the start of last season, only Newcastle (9) have seen more players sent off in the Premier League than Sunderland (8).

Liverpool have lost just 1 of their last 9 Premier League fixtures (W5 D3 L1).

The Black Cats have won just 1 of their last 11 Premier League games against Liverpool (W1 D4 L6).

Sunderland have also won just 1 of their last 11 league matches (W1 D6 L4).

Liverpool have won 6 of their last 9 Premier League visits to the Stadium of Light (W6 D1 L2).

Analyse Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool using Stats Zone