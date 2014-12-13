Sunderland 1-1 West Ham: Who are the only other Premier League side to draw 10 of their first 16 games?

Stewart Downing rescued a point for West Ham against the team he played for on loan in 2003, condemning Sunderland to their 10th draw of the campaign.

Middlesbrough-born Downing's goal on the half-hour mark cancelled out Jordi Gomez's 22nd-minute penalty, moving the Hammers level on points with Manchester United before the Reds' clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Gus Poyet's side, meanwhile, are just seven draws away from equalling the 17 recorded by Newcastle (2003/04) and Aston Villa (twice; 2006/07, 2011/12) in a 38-game season.

Downing has been directly involved in 5 goals in his last 6 Premier League appearances (2 goals, 3 assists).

No player has scored more goals from outside the box this Premier League season than the former Liverpool man (2).

West Ham (6) have scored the second-most goals from outside the box this Premier League season, behind Manchester United (7).

West Ham have scored in 8 consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since December 1999-May 2000 (9 matches).

Sunderland have drawn 10 matches this season, the joint-most by a team in the first 16 games of a Premier League season (with Ipswich Town, 1992/93).

West Ham had 8 shots on target in this game, their joint-most in a league game this term (also 8 in a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace).

