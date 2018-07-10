Supermarkets Aldi and Lidl to close early on Sunday if England reach the World Cup final

England fans across the country are hoping their bosses understand that football is more important than their jobs.

At Aldi and Lidl, the upper management have been proactive by saying all their staff working on Sunday can finish their shifts an hour before the final - but only if England are participants.

Gareth Southgate's men must overcome Croatia at the Luznikhi Stadium on Wednesday night for the dream of time off to become a reality.

Aldi tweeted: "We're pretty sure it's coming home right? We want our colleagues to be the 12th man cheering on the lads."

Lidl soon followed. They wrote: "When our boys make it to the final this Sunday, it will be early doors across our English stores."

Meanwhile the government will consider whether to make July 16th a bank holiday if England win the World Cup as a petition detailing the request has well over 100,000 signatures.

See also...

In Other News...