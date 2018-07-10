Gianluigi Buffon debuted vs George Weah, now he's his son's team-mate
The 40-year-old netminder made his Parma debut 23 years ago against George Weah and now he's been given a fantastic reminder of it.
Back in 1995 when Buffon was a 17-year-old teenager establishing himself in top-flight professional football, he gloved up for Parma and made his first senior appearance against a Milan side containing the legendary striker Weah - who is now President of Liberia.
That was just the beginning of the journey for Buffon, while Weah's Milan went on to win the Scudetto in the 1995/96 season. Over two decades later and the 12-time Serie A goalkeeper of the year is now a PSG player.
Buffon was given a rapturous reception from the Ligue 1 champions' fans before his official unveiling on Monday.
Yet one mindblowing aspect of the new chapter in Buffon's storied career is he is training alongside Weah's son, Timothy.
The 18-year-old US international is now the one looking to make a lasting impression after three appearances for PSG's first team last season.
Football - keep doing you.
See also...
- In Brazil, FIVE red cards are dished out following a frantic mass brawl
- North Carolina FC fail to convert in one of the wildest goalmouth scrambles ever
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.