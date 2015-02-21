Swansea 2-1 Man Utd: When did the Swans last score two home goals against United?

Swansea came from behind to record a second victory over Manchester United of the season.

In-form Ander Herrera had given the visitors a first-half lead, but Ki Sung-Yeung quickly levelled with a tidy finish. Bafetimbi Gomis grabbed the winner, deflecting Jonjo Shelvey's long-range strike past David de Gea.

Ander Herrera has scored in 3 successive appearances when he has started for Manchester United.

Ki Sung-Yeung has scored in back-to-back appearances at the Liberty Stadium for Swansea.

Wayne Rooney fired in his first shot on target in 2015 in the Premier League; it took him 560 minutes to do so.

Robin van Persie attempted 7 shots in this game; the most recorded by any Man United player is a single Premier League game this term.

The Swans have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 9 attempts versus Man United in league competition.

Swansea bagged a first half goal for the first time in 8 top-flight matches; last happening on Boxing Day 2014.

Bafetimbi Gomis recorded his first goal in the Premier League since November 2014 in the 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Swansea put 2 league goals past the Red Devils at home for the first time since January 1982.

This was the first time in 18 Premier League games that Man United conceded more than once (the last was at West Brom in October 2014).

The South Wales club have ‘done the double’ over Man United for the first time in their history.

