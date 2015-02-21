Trending

Swansea 2-1 Man Utd: When did the Swans last score two home goals against United?

Swansea's historic victory over Manchester United gets the Stats Zone treatment...

Swansea came from behind to record a second victory over Manchester United of the season.

In-form Ander Herrera had given the visitors a first-half lead, but Ki Sung-Yeung quickly levelled with a tidy finish. Bafetimbi Gomis grabbed the winner, deflecting Jonjo Shelvey's long-range strike past David de Gea.

  • Ander Herrera has scored in 3 successive appearances when he has started for Manchester United.
  • Ki Sung-Yeung has scored in back-to-back appearances at the Liberty Stadium for Swansea.
  • Wayne Rooney fired in his first shot on target in 2015 in the Premier League; it took him 560 minutes to do so.
  • Robin van Persie attempted 7 shots in this game; the most recorded by any Man United player is a single Premier League game this term.

  • The Swans have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 9 attempts versus Man United in league competition.
  • Swansea bagged a first half goal for the first time in 8 top-flight matches; last happening on Boxing Day 2014.
  • Bafetimbi Gomis recorded his first goal in the Premier League since November 2014 in the 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

  • Swansea put 2 league goals past the Red Devils at home for the first time since January 1982.
  • This was the first time in 18 Premier League games that Man United conceded more than once (the last was at West Brom in October 2014).
  • The South Wales club have ‘done the double’ over Man United for the first time in their history.

