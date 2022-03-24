Sweden World Cup 2022 squad: Janne Andersson names his squad for play-off semi-final

Who will make the Sweden World Cup 2022 squad if they qualify? The months are counting down to the World Cup, with the showcase tournament now less than eight months away.

Today, Sweden boss Janne Andersson hinted at what his 23-man squad might look like should his side reach Qatar.

Andersson has revealed the list of players tasked with getting them there by beating the Czech Republic in the play-off semi-final, with a decisive away game against Poland awaiting the winner.

Sweden World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for the play-off semi-final

GK: Andreas Linde (Greuther Furth)

GK: Kristoffer Nordfeldt (AIK)

GK: Robin Olsen (Aston Villa)

DF: Ludwig Augustinsson (Sevilla)

DF: Marcus Danielson (Dalian Professional)

DF: Emil Krafth (Amiens)

DF: Joakim Nilsson (Arminia Bielefield)

DF: Victor Lindelof (Manchester United)

DF: Martin Olsson (Malmo)

DF: Filip Helander (Rangers)

DF: Carl Starfelt (Celtic)

MF: Jesper Karlstrom (Lech Poznan)

MF: Viktor Claesson (Free agent)

MF: Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria)

MF: Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)

MF: Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham)

MF: Jesper Karlsson (AZ)

MF: Kristoffer Olsson (Anderlecht)

MF: Mattias Svanberg (Bologna)

FW: Anthony Elanga (Manchester United)

FW: Branimir Hrgota (Greuther Furth)

FW: Robin Quaison (Al-Ettifaq)

FW: Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

FW: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan)

How many players would Sweden be allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship, but that was a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the World Cup in Qatar, unless things change, the maximum squad number will revert to 23.

This could still be adjusted in the coming months, though, given that five substitutions are now a fixed feature of club and international football, and the tournament will take place mid-season.

When would the final Sweden 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

This year’s World Cup is the first to take place at the end of the year, running from 21 November-18 December, but Sweden must get through two play-off games to get there.

Should they succeed, they will then have a full UEFA Nations League campaign to go through before the major tournament, as the Swedes face Slovenia, Norway and Serbia home and away in June and September.

Those games would help Andersson fine-tune his final squad, which would usually be announced around six weeks before the tournament starts.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who would make the final Sweden 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players we would expect to make a Sweden 2022 World Cup squad, should they qualify.

Real Sociedad’s 22-year-old rising star Alexander Isak should lead the line, and could well be supported by Tottenham’s January signing Dejan Kulusevski to form a youthful front two.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof captains the Sweden side, while behind him Robin Olsen of Aston Villa is the first-choice goalkeeper.

In midfield, Emil Forsberg of RB Leipzig brings quality and experience and showed his major tournament prowess last summer by scoring four goals in four games at during Sweden’s run to the last-16 at Euro 2020.

