When is the World Cup 2022 group draw?

The World Cup 2022 group draw will take place in Qatar’s capital city Doha on April 1.

That is shortly after the completion of the European play-off finals, which take place on March 29.

The World Cup 2022 groups will, however, be drawn before the inter-confederation play-offs have taken place, meaning that some groups will still have 'to be confirmed' places in them until this summer.

Those two games, one between teams who finished in a play-off spot in the Asian and South American qualifiers and another between those in North America and Oceania, won’t be staged until June.

World Cup 2022 group draw: Who has qualified so far?

As it stands, 15 of the 32 teams heading to Qatar have been decided:

Qatar (Hosts)

Germany

Denmark

Brazil

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Argentina

Iran

South Korea

When is the World Cup 2022?

This year’s World Cup is the first to take place at the end of the year, due to the searing temperatures of the Qatar summer.

It kicks off on November 21 with a game that will feature hosts Qatar, and the group stage action will run until December 2.

The last-16 games take place between December 3-6, the quarter-finals are on December 9 and 10, and the semi-finals are scheduled for December 13 and 14.

The world champions will then be decided in the World Cup final on December 18.

