Switzerland vs Germany live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Two sides battling to top group A

Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring against Hungary in their Euro 2024 encounter.
Germany's Jamal Musiala will be out to add to his Euro 2024 goal tally against Switzerland. (Image credit: PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
Switzerland vs Germany is free on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Date: Sunday, June 23
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch a Switzerland vs Germany live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Switzerland vs Germany live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC Two at 8pm BST on Sunday, June 23. Coverage starts at 7.30pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

NordVPN works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more.

