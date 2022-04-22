Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad: Murat Yakin names his latest squad

The Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. Murat Yakin's men booked their spot at the tournament by winning their qualification group, finishing two points clear of Italy and nine in advance of third-placed Northern Ireland.

This will be Switzerland's 12th appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut in the second ever edition in 1934 and then hosted the tournament 20 years later.

Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals three times before, but not since that World Cup on home soil in 1954. They have been eliminated in the round of 16 in three of the last four tournaments.

Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: David von Ballmoos (Young Boys)

GK: Jonas Omlin (Montpellier)

GK: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg)

DF: Silvan Widmer (Mainz)

DF: Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach)

DF: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino)

DF: Jordan Lotomba (Nice)

DF: Eray Comert (Valencia)

MF: Fabian Frei (Basel)

MF: Remo Freuler (Atalanta)

MF: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

MF: Renato Steffen (Wolfsburg)

MF: Steven Zuber (AEK Athens)

MF: Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Michel Aebischer (Bologna)

MF: Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire)

FW: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

FW: Noah Okafor (Red Bull Salzburg)

FW: Ruben Vargas (Augsburg)

FW: Mario Gavranovic (Kayserispor)

FW: Andi Zeqiri (Augsburg)

How many players are Switzerland allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

As things stand, Murat Yakin will be permitted to take 23 players to the World Cup in Qatar. However, recent reports suggest FIFA is considering expanding squad sizes to 26 - as UEFA did for Euro 2020.

It remains to be seen whether or not that will happen. For now, 23 is the number Murat Yakin is working towards. The Switzerland boss is likely to name a preliminary squad initially, before whittling the group down to 23 names before the deadline.

When will the final Switzerland 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December, not June and July. This is because it is essentially impossible to play football in the summer heat in Qatar, where temperatures sometimes soar beyond 50 degrees celsius.

FIFA has set a deadline of October 20 for the submission of squads. That is 30 days before the tournament gets under way with Senegal vs the Netherlands.

Who will make the final Switzerland 2022 World Cup squad?

Xherdan Shaqiri is plying his trade in the United States these days, but that has not affected his standing at international level. The Liverpool forward, who has now made 102 appearances for Switzerland, will be present in Qatar.

Another dead cert for the squad is Granit Xhaka, who has enjoyed a good season with Arsenal. He too has now reached treble figures for international caps, having brought up 100 in March.

Yann Sommer, the 33-year-old goalkeeper, will bring further experience to the Swiss group. A number of Switzerland's key players are in their 30s (or will be by the time the action gets under way), but the 25-year-old striker Breel Embolo is expected to be a key figure.

