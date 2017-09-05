Commentary legend John Motson to retire after 50 years at BBC

Motson will return to Match of the Day this weekend for Brighton vs West Brom, and will embark on an 18-match farewell tour over the course of the Premier League season.

Fittingly, the 72-year-old's final appearance on the Beeb will be at the FA Cup final.

Motson said: “I’ve absolutely loved my time commentating for BBC Sport and I’ve been fortunate enough to witness some of the biggest moments in football history mere yards away from the action. I’ve really been very lucky.”

A true servant to English football, Motson has been providing his authoritative voice on MOTD, Grandstand, Football Focu s and BBC Radio 5 live regularly since 1968.

After starting out as a sports reporter on Radio 2, Motty made his major breakthrough on MOTD during the iconic FA Cup replay between Hereford and Newcastle in 1972 (he talked to FFT about it here).

Though originally supposed to be a five-minute segment, Hereford's shock 2-1 win – thanks to Ronnie Radford's famous 30-yard strike - boosted the match to the main game, with Motson providing the extraordinary commentary that proved his making.

