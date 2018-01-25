Crewe fans get revenge on their own club's Twitter account

Crewe fans were sold up the river last week. Having been told to expect some "major transfer news" by their club's Twitter feed, they soon discovered that one of their best young players had left to join Peterborough.

Understandably, supporters weren't best pleased with being strung along – so when asked in Thursday's poll whether they wanted any transfer news, their answer was understandable: a big fat no.

But that didn't stop the League Two club from breaking the news that academy graduate Shaun Miller had re-joined them on loan from Carlisle United anyway.

It seems some bridges need re-building...

