The best British players of the 2010s

Counting down Britain's finest footballing talent of the second decade of the 21st century

Wayne Rooney of England lines up ahead of the friendly match against Italy in Turin, March 2015
The 2010s was an interesting period in British football: England suffered a couple of embarrassing major tournament exits; Wales came so close to reaching their first major final; and the Premier League saw four different champions.

Throughout it all, a select crop of stars shone brighter than the rest, ranging from free-scoring strikers to imperious defenders.

Here, we count down the best British players of the 2010s…

