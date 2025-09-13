Is Newcastle vs Wolves on TV? Live streams, Preview, team news

Watch Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers as two winless sides so far this Premier League season go head-to-head at St James' Park, with all the details right here on TV coverage and live streaming.

Newcastle vs Wolves key information • Date: Saturday, 13 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Newcastle United are into a new era without Alexander Isak and will hope new signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa will both feature against Wolves.

Eddie Howe's side drew with Leeds United last time out and have so far amassed two points from their first three Premier League games of the new season.

Wolves are rock bottom, having lost every one of their opening three fixtures. They head to the north-east, bidding to stop the rot and knowing they will have their work cut out against Howe's pressing machines.

In this guide, FourFourTwo brings you all the info you need to know to watch Newcastle vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Wolves in the UK?

Newcastle vs Wolves has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Newcastle vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost," say TechRadar, who can't fault its running speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on top of a knockdown price on two-year plans.

Watch Newcastle vs Wolves in the US

In the USA, Peacock has the live streaming rights to Newcastle vs Wolves.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Wolves through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Newcastle vs Wolves: Premier League preview

Newcastle have seemingly suffered from the saga involving former striker Alexander Isak, with the Sweden international eventually forcing through a move to Liverpool.

In comes Wissa and Woltemade to form a new little and large Premier League partnership, which manager Howe will hope revitalises his side's dull start to the new campaign.

The Magpies will have to do without Anthony Gordon, and that could mean Anthony Elanga is recalled to the starting XI after starting on the bench against Leeds United last time out.

Joelinton is facing a late fitness test and will be vowing to partner Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in Newcastle's midfield trio.

For Wolves, it's been as bad as it can get, with manager Vitor Pereira managing to keep hold of star striker Jorgen Strand Larsen after the Norwegian watched their 3-2 defeat against Everton from the stands.

Linked with a move to St. James Park, Larsen's transfer never materialised despite his best wishes, and he will have to put all that behind him as he faces the side that desperately tried to recruit him.

Tolu Arokodare has arrived from Genk and will provide some support in attack. Hugo Bueno and Ki-Jana Hoever are facing late fitness tests in order to be available.

Newcastle vs Wolves: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 2-0 Wolves

Newcastle United should pick up a first win of the season on Saturday, and we are backing them to net in each half to further compound Pereira's woes in the Midlands.