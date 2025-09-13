Is Bournemouth vs Brighton on TV? Live streams for Premier League clash
Andoni Iraola's side take on the Seagulls at the Vitality Stadium - here's how to tune in wherever you are in the world
Watch Bournemouth vs Brighton as Premier League football returns following the completion of the recent international break, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.
• Date: Saturday, 13 September 2025
• Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET
• Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
• TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Bournemouth have made a fairly solid start to the new Premier League campaign and will be looking to chalk up another victory as they host Brighton on Saturday.
Andoni Iraola's side lost their opening-day clash with Liverpool but bounced back with impressive victories over Spurs and Wolves on MD2 and MD3.
As for Brighton, it's been a mixed bag thus far for Fabian Hurzeler's men, who have won one, drawn one and lost one.
Read on for all the details on how to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton online and on TV today.
Can I watch Bournemouth vs Brighton in the UK?
Bournemouth vs Brighton falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.
What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.
Watch Bournemouth vs Brighton from anywhere
Out of the country when Bournemouth vs Brighton is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
Watch Bournemouth vs Brighton in the US
In the USA, Bournemouth vs Brighton will be broadcast on Peacock, which is NBC's official sports streaming platform.
Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Brighton through Stan Sport.
Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.
Bournemouth vs Brighton: Premier League preview
The Cherries have collected six points in the Premier League games so far, which is their second-best return after three games in a top-flight campaign (seven in 2018-19)
Many had Bournemouth as strugglers after their whole defence was sold during the summer, but it's been an impressive return for Iraola's men, especially during that victory over Tottenham.
Three absentees are noted for the hosts, with Adam Smith (hamstring), Enes Unal (knee) and Lewis Cook (knee) all expected to play no part in Saturday's clash with the Seagulls.
Brighton's impressive late comeback against Manchester City gives reason to be hopeful, especially with Brajan Gruda scoring a dramatic winner at the Amex Stadium, which will give him confidence heading into this one.
They head into Saturday’s contest having won two of their last three away league visits to Bournemouth, and they are looking to claim consecutive away wins against the Cherries for the first time since February 1932.
Danny Welbeck is expected to lead the line for Brighton, whilst Adam Webster and Solly March are notable omissions for the visitors this weekend.
Bournemouth vs Brighton: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Bournemouth 1-1 Brighton
We can't pick a winner in this one, so FourFourTwo is sitting on the fence with a draw on the south coast. Both sides have shown flashes of brilliance already this season, but a share of the spoils is our call.
