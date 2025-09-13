How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channel, kick-off time, preview
Saturday's late kick-off is a clash between Brentford and Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium
Watch Brentford vs Chelsea for a dose of Saturday night Premier League football, with all the broadcast details on TV coverage and live streams available right here.
• Date: Saturday, 13 September 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Brentford will be hoping for another famous night under the lights as they host FIFA Club World Cup winners Chelsea on Saturday.
Keith Andrews' side have suffered a summer of reshuffling, with Yoane Wissa having also followed Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard out of the door.
Chelsea, however, continues to spend, spend and then spend some more, with Alejandro Garnacho the latest addition to an already bloated squad.
In this guide, FourFourTwo brings you all you need to know to watch Chelsea vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Brentford vs Chelsea in the UK?
Brentford vs Chelsea has been picked for live TV coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football on Saturday evening.
Kick-off is slated for 8pm (BST) in the UK, and the broadcast will continue on from the earlier clash between West Ham United and Tottenham.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.
Watch Brentford vs Chelsea in the US
Over in the States, USA Network has the TV rights to Brentford vs Chelsea, which is available to watch online through a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling and Fubo.
How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.
Can I watch Brentford vs Chelsea for free?
There are no free-to-air broadcasters with rights to Brentford vs Chelsea.
Watch Brentford vs Chelsea from anywhere
If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.
A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
NordVPN is fast, affordable, and, most importantly, secure, with its various encryption systems designed to keep you safe when out in public, and allowing you to stream whatever you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.
See also ► Premier League TV guide
Brentford vs Chelsea: Premier League preview
Brentford's start to the new Premier League season has been indifferent to say the least, picking up just one solitary win against Aston Villa on August 23.
Andrews' men know they will have to be at their best to beat the Blues on Saturday, and they typically perform better against them away from home, too.
All of Brentford’s three wins against Chelsea in the past have come away from the Gtech, but they have also avoided defeat in three of their four clashes on home soil.
Reiss Nelson could be vying to make his debut after joining on loan from Arsenal, whilst forward Igor Thiago already has three to his name thus far.
Chelsea have enjoyed an undefeated start thus far, picking up seven points from a possible nine.
2-0 victors against Fulham last time out, they also secured their ninth clean sheet in 15 games, albeit in fortunate circumstances, given the two decisions that went their way.
Joao Pedro already has two goals to his name and looks to be leading the charge in terms of nailing down a starting spot.
Liam Delap is out injured, as well as Dario Essugo, whilst this one may even come too soon for Cole Palmer.
See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season
Brentford vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Brentford 2-4 Chelsea
We think there could be goals, goals, goals in west London, with Chelsea's quality shining through to extend their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.