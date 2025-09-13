How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channel, kick-off time, preview

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro already has two Premier League goals to his name this season

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea for a dose of Saturday night Premier League football, with all the broadcast details on TV coverage and live streams available right here.

Brentford vs Chelsea key information • Date: Saturday, 13 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Brentford will be hoping for another famous night under the lights as they host FIFA Club World Cup winners Chelsea on Saturday.

Keith Andrews' side have suffered a summer of reshuffling, with Yoane Wissa having also followed Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard out of the door.

Chelsea, however, continues to spend, spend and then spend some more, with Alejandro Garnacho the latest addition to an already bloated squad.

In this guide, FourFourTwo brings you all you need to know to watch Chelsea vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Brentford vs Chelsea in the UK?

Brentford vs Chelsea has been picked for live TV coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football on Saturday evening.

Kick-off is slated for 8pm (BST) in the UK, and the broadcast will continue on from the earlier clash between West Ham United and Tottenham.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea in the US

Over in the States, USA Network has the TV rights to Brentford vs Chelsea, which is available to watch online through a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling and Fubo.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Can I watch Brentford vs Chelsea for free?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters with rights to Brentford vs Chelsea.

One way you could technically watch for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network. Coverage is geo-restricted but you can use a VPN if you're travelling outside the US right now.

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal NordVPN is fast, affordable, and, most importantly, secure, with its various encryption systems designed to keep you safe when out in public, and allowing you to stream whatever you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Premier League preview

Brentford's start to the new Premier League season has been indifferent to say the least, picking up just one solitary win against Aston Villa on August 23.

Andrews' men know they will have to be at their best to beat the Blues on Saturday, and they typically perform better against them away from home, too.

All of Brentford’s three wins against Chelsea in the past have come away from the Gtech, but they have also avoided defeat in three of their four clashes on home soil.

Reiss Nelson could be vying to make his debut after joining on loan from Arsenal, whilst forward Igor Thiago already has three to his name thus far.

Chelsea have enjoyed an undefeated start thus far, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

2-0 victors against Fulham last time out, they also secured their ninth clean sheet in 15 games, albeit in fortunate circumstances, given the two decisions that went their way.

Joao Pedro already has two goals to his name and looks to be leading the charge in terms of nailing down a starting spot.

Liam Delap is out injured, as well as Dario Essugo, whilst this one may even come too soon for Cole Palmer.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 2-4 Chelsea

We think there could be goals, goals, goals in west London, with Chelsea's quality shining through to extend their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.