FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 18: Olympic Stadiums, playmakers and space invaders

FourFourTwo's weekend crossword is back for another edition.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 17

It's just like a regular crossword, as give give you cryptic clues on the beautiful game, which this week include Olympic stadiums, playmakers and space invaders – all we want you to do is fill the grid based on the hints we've provided.

Clock starts as soon as you hit Play: remember, too, to sign into FourFourTwo and leave your time in the comments. It's a football quiz unlike any other… are you ready?

Ready for more? Courtesy of Kwizly, we've got even more quiz goodness: so put your feet up and get cracking with more teasers.

First up, let's see how well you remember the heroes of the Three Lions. Can you name every player to have scored for England since 2000? It's a proper challenge that goes beyond the obvious names. Next, we're testing your club loyalty: see if you can name every Premier League club's record appearance holder in the competition.

For a couple of unique tests of your knowledge, we’ve got you covered. Prove your memory is about more than just players and goals by seeing if you can name these tournament mascots. And for the ultimate challenge in modern football, try to name every player in world football worth over £30m.

And if that's not enough to get your brain working, you can always test yourself with our legendary Friday Football Quiz 80. Want to stay sharp? Our newsletter delivers a fresh batch of brain-teasers to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now and never miss a challenge!