FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 18: Olympic Stadiums, playmakers and space invaders
Put the kettle on, as we deliver another Saturday special
FourFourTwo's weekend crossword is back for another edition.
LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 17
It's just like a regular crossword, as give give you cryptic clues on the beautiful game, which this week include Olympic stadiums, playmakers and space invaders – all we want you to do is fill the grid based on the hints we've provided.
Clock starts as soon as you hit Play: remember, too, to sign into FourFourTwo and leave your time in the comments. It's a football quiz unlike any other… are you ready?
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Ready for more? Courtesy of Kwizly, we've got even more quiz goodness: so put your feet up and get cracking with more teasers.
First up, let's see how well you remember the heroes of the Three Lions. Can you name every player to have scored for England since 2000? It's a proper challenge that goes beyond the obvious names. Next, we're testing your club loyalty: see if you can name every Premier League club's record appearance holder in the competition.
For a couple of unique tests of your knowledge, we’ve got you covered. Prove your memory is about more than just players and goals by seeing if you can name these tournament mascots. And for the ultimate challenge in modern football, try to name every player in world football worth over £30m.
And if that's not enough to get your brain working, you can always test yourself with our legendary Friday Football Quiz 80. Want to stay sharp? Our newsletter delivers a fresh batch of brain-teasers to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now and never miss a challenge!
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.