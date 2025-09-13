How to watch Fulham vs Leeds United: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time, preview

Watch Fulham vs Leeds United as Premier League football returns at Craven Cottage today, with FourFourTwo providing all the details on TV coverage and live streaming right here.

Fulham vs Leeds United key information • Date: Saturday, 13 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Fulham will be hoping to register a first win of the season as they host Leeds United at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Cottagers have only two points from their opening three games, but have been pitted against Brighton, Manchester United and Chelsea to begin with.

Daniel Farke's Leeds earned a respectable 1-1 draw with Newcastle United last time out and will be hoping to build on that result as they go in search of a first away win since returning to England's top flight.

Read on for all you need to know on how to watch Leeds vs Fulham online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Fulham vs Leeds in the UK?

Fulham vs Leeds United is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Fulham vs Leeds from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch Fulham vs Leeds in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to Fulham vs Leeds, which is available to watch online via a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Fulham vs Leeds in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Leeds through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Can I watch Fulham vs Leeds for free?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters for Fulham vs Leeds today.

One way you could technically watch for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network. Coverage is geo-restricted but you can use a VPN if you're travelling outside the US right now.

Fulham vs Leeds: Premier League preview

Fulham have been heavily criticised for their lack of spending across the summer, with Silva not particularly pleased with his backing in the transfer market.

Only reserve goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte was signed before deadline day, while Andreas Pereira and Martial Godo both embarked on pastures new.

After the window closed, wingers Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze were signed, but a deal for Chelsea forward Tyrique George could not be agreed upon in time.

Both sides will see this game as an ideal chance to kickstart their season, with a huge three points on the line.

As for Leeds, they began life back in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Everton, before being served a slap of reality by Arsenal in their opening away game.

A 0-0 draw with Newcastle United then followed at Elland Road, and hopes will be high heading into Saturday's clash against the Cottagers.

Leeds will, however, need to address their poor form in London, as they travel to the capital having lost each of their last eight away Premier League games in London, conceding 26 in the process.

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri is also set to miss out, so Farke could call upon either Karl Darlow or Illian Meslier for this one.

Fulham vs Leeds: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 0-0 Leeds United

As seen by the stats, Leeds tend not to travel well to the capital, but we're backing another draw at Craven Cottage. Both sides have so far struggled to find the net this season, and we can see that continuing.