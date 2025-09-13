How to watch West Ham vs Spurs: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time, preview

West Ham United have won just once so far from their opening three Premier League games

Watch West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur as Saturday evening Premier League football returns, with FourFourTwo providing all the information on live streaming and TV broadcasts.

West Ham vs Tottenham key information • Date: Saturday, 13 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 00:30am ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), NBC/Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

West Ham United boss Graham Potter is already facing questions over his future at the London Stadium, with Jose Mourinho tipped as a potential replacement.

Potter has won only six matches in charge of the Hammers, and there is growing concern that patience is running thin with the former Chelsea boss in East London.

Tottenham spent big late in the window, as Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons both joined the club, with Thomas Frank backed heavily in the market

But with playmaker James Maddison set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, intrigue surrounds the Lilywhites on how they will set up moving forward.

Read on for all the finer details on how to watch West Ham vs Spurs online and on TV from anywhere.

Watch West Ham vs Spurs in the UK

West Ham vs Tottenham has been picked for live TV coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football on Saturday evening.

Kick-off is slated for 17:30pm in the UK and the broadcast will begin at 17:00pm.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch West Ham vs Spurs from anywhere

Watch West Ham vs Spurs in the US

In the USA, West Ham vs Spurs will be going out live on NBC on TV, as well the Peacock streaming service.

Watch the Premier League on NBC and Peacock NBC comes on pretty much every cable TV package. No cable? No problem. NBC's streaming platform Peacock offers a simulcast, plus exclusive Premier League games, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.

How to watch West Ham vs Spurs in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Spurs through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

West Ham vs Spurs: Premier League preview

It's a game which could make or break the tenure of Potter, with high levels of pressure surrounding the ex-Brighton boss in recent weeks.

After a wonderful display against Nottingham Forest before the international break, many Hammers fans will hope that victory can be a turning point as they prepare to host London rivals Tottenham.

West Ham have also lost their last six home games and will be bidding to end that poor run with a spirited display against the Lilywhites.

Niclas Fullkrug picked up a calf strain while representing Germany and is unlikely to be involved, whilst Luis Guilherme (shoulder) and George Earthy (ankle) are also set to miss out.

Tottenham have overseen seismic changes over the international break, with long-standing Chairman Daniel Levy having stepped down from his position.

That shake-up has been greeted with a great measure of applause from supporters, who felt Levy had taken Spurs as far as he could, despite having most recently moved them into a new home away from White Hart Lane.

Frank should have new signings Kolo Muani and Simons to choose from after their respective transfers, but the former may find himself in a battle for a starting berth alongside Richarlison and Dominic Solanke.

Maddison, Radu Dragusin, Kota Takai and Dejan Kulusevski are all absent for the visitors on this occasion.

West Ham vs Spurs: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham are horrendous on home form and Spurs will surely have too much quality for their London rivals on this occasion. FourFourTwo predicts an easy win for the visitors, with Richarlison on the scoresheet again, we feel.