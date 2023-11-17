The best defenders of the 90s

Successful teams tend to be built on rock-solid defences – and rock-solid defences tend to be comprised of exceedingly good defenders.

From no-nonsense centre-halves to gallivanting full-backs, the 20th century's final decade saw some true superstars grace the pitch in that department.

Here, we run through the finest purveyors of the art of defending during the 90s.

33. Miodrag Belodedici

A two-time European Cup winner, legendary Romanian sweeper Miodrag Belodedici lifted the trophy for the second time in 1990/91 with Red Star Belgrade – having previously done so with Steaua Bucharest.

Nominated for the 1991 Ballon d'Or, Belodedici – who had spells in La Liga with Valencia and Real Valladolid – helped Romania to the quarter-finals of the 1994 World Cup.

32. Dan Petrescu

An attack-minded full-back who could also be effectively deployed as an out-and-out winger, Dan Petrescu spent the majority of the 90s in the Premier League – signing for Sheffield Wednesday in 1994, then moving on to Chelsea the following year.

And it was with the Blues that the 95-cap Romanian international enjoyed most of his success: he collected winners medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and Cup Winners' Cup – the latter two both coming in the 1997/98 season.

31. Javier Zanetti

One of the greatest wing-backs of all time, Argentine icon Javier Zanetti joined Inter Milan in 1995 – and spent the remaining 19 years of his glittering career with the Serie A giants.

Zanetti – who was equally adept operating at the base of midfield – claimed his first major trophy in the form of the 1997/98 UEFA Cup, having won 1996 Olympic silver with Argentina – who he represented at the 1998 World Cup.

30. Lee Dixon

Among the best right-backs in Premier League history, Lee Dixon spent the bulk of his career with Arsenal – joining the Gunners from Stoke City in 1988 and remaining at Highbury until retiring in 2002.

A combination of injuries and the England's failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup meant Dixon never appeared at a major international tournament – but he did enjoy great success at club level, winning two top-flight titles, two FA Cups and the Cup Winners' Cup in the 90s alone.

29. Sinisa Mihajlovic

One of the finest free-kick takers the game has ever seen, the late Sinisa Mihajlovic is remembered as a Serie A legend – spending most of his career in the Italian top flight, and winning his first of two Scudetti in 1999/2000 with Lazio.

Mihajlovic – who scored for Yugoslavia at the 1998 World Cup – also helped the Biancocelesti to 1998/99 Cup Winners' Cup glory – having been a European champion at Red Star Belgrade eight years earlier.

28. Fernando Couto

Part of Portugal's 'Golden Generation' who were crowned world youth champions in 1989, Fernando Couto was capped 100 times by his country and helped them to the quarter-finals of Euro 96.

Between 1991 and 2000, the no-nonsense centre-back won league titles with Porto, Barcelona and Lazio – in addition to the Cup Winners' Cup with the latter two, and the 1994/95 UEFA Cup with Parma.

27. Christian Ziege

An important player for Germany for much of the 90s, Christian Ziege helped his country to Euro 96 success – at the end of a season in which he had won the UEFA Cup with Bayern Munich.

A dead-ball specialist, the left wing-back also played a part in two Bundesliga title triumphs at Bayern and later won the 1998/99 Scudetto with AC Milan – before moving to the Premier League to join Middlesbrough.

26. Des Walker

An all-time England defensive great, Des Walker started every game as the Three Lions famously reached the semi-finals of Italia '90 – following a domestic season in which he earned his second of four straight PFA First Division Team of the Year inclusions.

A Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday legend, the athletic centre-half – who was rarely booked, usually timing his tackles to perfection – also spent the 1992/93 campaign in Serie A with Sampdoria.

25. Bixente Lizarazu

Left-back in France's 1998 World Cup-winning side, Bixente Lizarazu won 97 caps for Les Bleus – with most of those coming during the 90s.

The decade saw Lizarazu ply his club trade in Ligue 1, La Liga and the Bundesliga – where he featured for Bordeaux, Athletic Bilbao and Bayern Munich, winning the 1998/99 and 1999/2000 German titles with Bayern and reaching the 1996 UEFA Cup final with Bordeaux.

24. Jorginho

Considered one of Brazil's best defenders of all time, Jorginho represented his country at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups – playing in every game as they won the latter tournament, where he was included in FIFA's All-Star Team.

The right-back set up two goals at 1994 World Cup – including Romario's semi-final winner against Sweden – having helped Bayern Munich to the 1993/94 Bundesliga title.

23. Denis Irwin

Once described by Alex Ferguson as the best signing he ever made for Manchester United, Denis Irwin has to go down as one of the finest full-backs ever to grace the Premier League.

A free-kick and penalty specialist, the truly two-footed Irishman – whose 56 international caps all came during the 90s – could operate comfortably on either side of the back four and was integral to United's historic 1998/99 treble success, among countless other honours.

22. Steve Bruce

Unfortunate to come along at a time when England had so many top options in the heart of defence, Steve Bruce never played a full international – but he did enjoy immense success for Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, where he formed a fine partnership with Gary Pallister.

Scorer of the goals which secured United the title in the inaugural Premier League campaign of 1992/93, the following season saw Bruce become the first Englishman to captain a team to the double in the 20th century.

21. Gary Pallister

The most expensive British defender of all time when he arrived at Old Trafford from Middlesbrough in 1989, Garry Pallister more than complemented Steve Bruce in the middle of Alex Ferguson's Manchester United back four for a large part of the 90s.

And, unlike his teammate, Pallister – the 1991/92 PFA Players' Player of the Year – did win senior caps for England – 22 of them, in fact (although none of them came at a major tournament).

20. Sol Campbell

In the 00s, Sol Campbell would earn legendary status at Arsenal – but in the 90s, before making one of the most controversial transfers in football history, he was a Tottenham icon.

Having made his senior Spurs debut aged 18 in 1992, the imposing centre-half helped them to League Cup glory seven years later – after playing in his first two major tournaments for England, Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.

19. Paul McGrath

One of the Republic of Ireland's finest ever players, Paul McGrath had starred for Manchester United in the 80s – and he continued to excel at the highest level following his 1989 switch to Aston Villa.

A two-time League Cup winner with Villa and 1992/93 PFA Players' Player of the Year, McGrath battled through excruciating knee pain to play some of the best football of his career – which included a legendary performance in Ireland's victory over Italy at the 1994 World Cup.

18. Guido Buchwald

In the 1990 World Cup final, Guido Buchwald produced one of the greatest defensive performances of all time, comprehensively marking Diego Maradona out of the game as West Germany defeated Argentina.

That was the pinnacle of Buchwald's career – although he did also go on to help Stuttgart to the 1991/92 Bundesliga title, later starring in Japan for Urawa Red Diamonds.

17. Laurent Blanc

Laurent Blanc missed the 1998 World Cup final through suspension, but let it not be forgotten how crucial his rock-solid defensive displays were to France's victory on home soil.

Earlier in that tournament, the then 23-year-old Blanc – who won the 1995/96 French double with Auxerre, then the 1996/97 Cup Winners' Cup and Copa del Rey with Barcelona – had scored the very first World Cup golden goal to see off Paraguay in the last 16.

16. Gary Neville

During a 19-year career spent solely at Manchester United, Gary Neville made his mark as one of the best ever Premier League full-backs and won a plethora of major trophies – six of which came in the 90s.

The ever-tenacious right-back earned 85 caps for England – helping Terry Venables' side to the semi-finals of Euro 96 – and made a career-high 54 United appearances en route to the club's 1998/99 treble success.

15. Fabio Cannavaro

Fabio Cannavaro's biggest success would come in 2006 as he captained Italy to World Cup glory – but the Azzurri star was already well on the path to greatness in the 90s.

One of the greatest central defenders in the history of the game, Cannavaro did a 1998/99 UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia double with Parma – having helped Italy to two European Under-21 Championship triumphs before making his senior international debut in 1997.

14. Andreas Brehme

Andreas Brehme earned most of his international caps during the 80s – but he could hardly have kicked off the 90s in more glorious fashion, scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 1990 World Cup final.

An Inter Milan player at the time of West Germany's Italia '90 success, the legendary left-back was a highly versatile operator also adept in midfield and deadly from free-kicks – and he later helped Kaiserslautern to their shock 1997/98 Bundesliga title win as a promoted team.

13. Alessandro Nesta

Alessandro Nesta would go on to form a wonderful partnership with Fabio Cannavaro for Italy – the seeds of which were sown in the 90s, when he burst onto the scene at Lazio.

After captaining the Serie A giants to 1998/99 Cup Winners' Cup glory, the effortlessly stylish centre-back – a 1996 European U21 champion with his country – then helped them to a Serie A-Coppa Italia double the following season.

12. Jaap Stam

The Netherlands were blessed with some seriously good centre-backs during the 90s – and Jaap Stam was certainly one of them, winning the 1996/97 Eredivisie title with PSV before joining Manchester United in 1998.

And the towering defender's first campaign at Old Trafford could hardly have gone any better: he played an integral role in United's treble triumph, featuring 51 times in all competitions.

11. Frank de Boer

While his twin brother Ronald did plenty of damage at the sharp end of the pitch, Frank de Boer was all about blunting attacks at the other – and he did just that with great success, most notably for Ajax.

A recipient of 112 caps for the Netherlands, De Boer starred in Ajax's legendary 1994/95 Champions League-winning side – before helping the Netherlands to the semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup, then tasting La Liga glory with Barcelona in 1998/99.

10. Jurgen Kohler

A mainstay of the German national team for most of the 90s, Jurgen Kohler picked up winners medals at the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96 (as well as finishing as a runner-up at Euro 92).

German Footballer of the Year in 1997 – when he starred in Borussia Dortmund's finest hour, their 1996/97 Champions League triumph – Kohler was the complete package as a centre-half.

9. Lilian Thuram

A supremely versatile player who could line up at centre-back or right-back, Lilian Thuram is one of the most-capped French players of all time – winning 142 caps for Les Bleus and proving pivotal to their 1998 World Cup triumph.

Rather extraordinarily, Thuram – who tasted UEFA Cup glory with Parma before the 90s were out – scored his only two international goals as France came from behind to beat Croatia 2-1 in the semi-finals of that World Cup.

8. Alessandro Costacurta

Yet another all-time Italian great in the art of defending, Alessandro Costacurta's epic career stretched from 1986 to 2007 – and the iconic AC Milan centre-half was in his prime during the 90s.

A multiple Serie A and Champions League winner with the Rossoneri, Costacurta – who possessed uncharacteristically good crossing and penalty-taking ability for a player in his role – was a World Cup runner-up with Italy in 1994

7. Tony Adams

A one-club man, Tony Adams racked up 672 appearances for Arsenal between 1983 and 2002 – captaining the Gunners from 1988 until his retirement.

Capped 66 times by England – who he also skippered – the six-foot-three central defender wore the armband as Arsene Wenger guided the North London club to their maiden Premier League title in 1997/98 (a season in which they did the double) – having begun the decade by helping Arsenal win the old First Division.

6. Cafu

Back-up to Jorginho at the 1994 World Cup, Cafu came off the bench to replace his injured teammate in the final of that tournament – which Brazil went on to win by beating Italy on penalties.

That was one of three successive World Cup finals for the legendary flying right-back – undoubtedly one of the greatest full-backs the game has ever seen – who also lifted the Copa America twice during the 90s, as well as helping Real Zaragoza to a famous victory over Arsenal in the 1994/95 Cup Winners' Cup final.

5. Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos did physics-defying things to a football – none more jaw-dropping than his obscene 35-yard free-kick for Brazil against France at the 1997 Confederations Cup.

While he wasn't included in his country's 1994 World Cup squad, the man who remains arguably the greatest left-back of all time had great success at club level before the turn of the century – winning the 1996/97 La Liga title and 1997/98 Champions League with Real Madrid.

4. Ronald Koeman

Dutch icon Ronald Koeman struck the ball with a ferocity few players throughout football history have ever exhibited, scoring an incredible 252 goals over the course of his career.

An offensive-minded centre-back who has to go down as one of the best free-kick takers of all time, Koeman – a 1988 European champion with the Netherlands – won most of his club silverware at Barcelona, including the 1991/92 European Cup – scoring the only goal of the final against Sampdoria – and the La Liga title in every campaign between 1990/91 and 1993/94.

3. Marcel Desailly

Another star of France's 1998 world champions, the famously tough-tackling Marcel Desailly is widely recognised as one of the finest defenders ever to play the game.

A key member of AC Milan's legendary 1993/94 Champions League-winning team – in which he proved his elite versatility by operating as a defensive midfielder – Desailly – who joined Chelsea in 1998 – made his senior international debut in 1993 and went on to earn 116 caps for France.

2. Franco Baresi

An absolute legend of AC Milan and Italy – captaining the former for 15 seasons – there can be no denying that Franco Baresi is one of the very finest defenders in football history – whether playing as a sweeper or a more traditional centre-back.

A 1982 World Cup winner with the Azzurri, Baresi's success endured throughout the remainder of the 80s and well into the 90s – during which he was a four-time Serie A champion and two-time European champion.

1. Paolo Maldini

Part of the same AC Milan backline as fellow great Franco Baresi for many years, fellow one-club man Paolo Maldini has a case for being the best defender of all time.

Skipper of both his club and country, Il Capitano made over 1,000 career appearances – winning seven Scudetti, five of them in the 90s, and five European Cups / Champions League, two of them in the 90s.

Included in FIFA's World Cup All-Star Team in 1990 and 1994, Maldini finished third in the Ballon d'or after starring in Italy's run to the final of the latter tournament.