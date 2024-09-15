The best English players of the 1980s

Chris Waddle starred for a string of top clubs and the England national team during the 80s (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1980s were a decade of great success for English clubs on the continent, as Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Aston Villa all lifted the European Cup. Meanwhile, the national team reached the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup, having come close to the semis four years earlier.

And plenty of top English players made their mark at club and international level from 1980 to 1989, ranging from heroic goalkeepers to prolific centre-forwards.

Here, we count down the very best of them...