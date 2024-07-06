The 2010s saw Harry Kane establish himself as one of the best strikers in the business (Image credit: Alamy)

The list of the best English players of the 2010s is bursting at the seams with big names.

In a decade that saw Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and – unforgettably – Leicester win the Premier League title, and England achieve their best World Cup performance since Italia '90 by reaching the 2018 semi-finals, these stars shone brightest.

Let's get straight to it, shall we?!