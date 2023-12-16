The best ever Brazil players

No country has won more men's World Cups than Brazil and no nation has produced as many elite footballers.

Brazil is the world's fifth largest country and has a population of over 200 million. It is famous for music and dance, for Carnaval, for its beaches. And, of course, for football.

It is therefore not surprising that the South American nation has exported more footballers to European leagues than any other country. Almost every elite club across the continent has had a few Brazilians among their ranks at some stage.

World champions in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002, Brazil's best players are among the finest footballers in history. Here, a look at the cream of the crop...

32. Adriano

In his prime, Adriano was an unbelievable striker for Inter and Brazil, even drawing comparisons with legendary team-mate Ronaldo.

His peak came in 2004 and 2005, when he scored 19 goals in 23 appearances, winning the Copa America and the Confederations Cup for Brazil. Sadly, it did not last as personal problems brought about a decline after that. He scored 27 goals in 48 appearances overall between 2000 and 2010.

31. Mario Zagallo

A winger with Brazil in their 1958 and 1962 World Cup wins, Mario Zagallo was known for his impressive work rate and technical skills.

In total, Zagallo won 33 caps for Brazil and in 1970, he returned to the national team as coach in another victory. He was also an assistant in the 1994 World Cup win and led the team to the final as coach again in 1998.

30. Clodoaldo

A defensive midfielder in the great Brazil side of 1970, Clodoaldo played 38 times for his country and scored one goal.

That goal was an important one, too, levelling the scores in the 1970 World Cup semi-final against Uruguay. Clodoaldo is also remembered for his role in Brazil's fourth goal against Italy in the final, which was scored by Carlos Alberto, when he dribbled past a number of opposition players in an impressive move.

29. Alisson Becker

In a country not traditionally known for outstanding goalkeepers, Alisson Becker has bucked the trend in Brazil.

Considered one of the world's best in his position, Alisson helped Brazil win the Copa America in 2019 and won the Best Goalkeeper award. He has also been a big part of Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp.

28. Careca

Careca was unfortunate to play for Brazil in one of their more unsuccessful periods, but the former Napoli striker was a wonderful player in the 1980s and early 1990s.

After missing the 1982 World Cup through injury, he was second-top scorer in the 1986 tournament and added two more in 1990. His last international appearance came in 1993, a year before Brazil's 1994 win, and he netted 30 goals overall in 64 appearances for the Verde-Amarela.

27. Dunga

Dunga was made the scapegoat by many in his homeland following Brazil's disappointing last-16 exit at the 1990 World Cup.

His playing style was far removed from the traditions of Brazilian football, but it was effective as the defensive midfielder won the ball back for his more talented team-mates to shine. A World Cup winner as captain in 1994, he almost led Brazil to another title four years later.

26. Marcelo

One of the best attacking full-backs in the modern era, Marcelo played 58 times for Brazil between 2006 and 2018 and featured in two World Cups.

The former Real Madrid great is one of the most decorated players at club level in an impressive career spent mostly in Spain, but won only a Confederations Cup with Brazil's senior side.

25. Djalma Santos

Djalma Santos played close to 100 times for Brazil at right-back in a long career and won the World Cup in 1958 and 1962.

A more defensive-minded player than Nilton Santos on the opposite side, he was nicknamed "The Wall" by Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano. Played in four World Cups, was named in the all-star team in three of those and won 98 caps in total.

24. Vava

One of the greatest strikers of his generation, Vava scored 15 goals in 20 appearances for Brazil and was a two-time World Cup winner in 1958 and 1962.

Vava scored twice in the 1958 final and once in the 1962 showpiece and is one of only five players to net in two, along with Pele, Paul Breitner, Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappe. Finished joint-top scorer in 1962 with four goals.

23. Dani Alves

Dani Alves is one of the greatest attacking full-backs in the history of the game and became Brazil's oldest player at a World Cup when he started against Cameroon at the age of 39 at Qatar 2022.

A two-time Copa America winner in 2007 and 2019, Alves played in three World Cups, missing the 2018 edition due to injury. He won over 100 caps for Brazil.

22. Tostao

A versatile attacker who could operate in a number of positions, Tostao was used as a striker for Brazil at the 1970 World Cup in a memorable forward line alongside Pele, Jairzino and Rivelino.

He scored an impressive 32 goals in 54 games for Brazil between 1966 and 1972, including two at the 1970 World Cup. He was forced to retire at the age of 27 after never fully recovering from a detached retina suffered earlier in his career.

21. Leonidas

Leonidas was Brazil's star player in the 1930s and led the Verde-Amarela to third place at the 1938 World Cup, finishing as top scorer with seven goals.

He won 19 caps between 1932 and 1946, scoring 21 goals in total, and was denied further World Cup opportunities as the tournament did not take place in 1942 or 1946 due to the Second World War. He was also one of the earlier exponents of the bicycle kick.

20. Gerson

A defensive midfielder who was also a creator from deep, Gerson was a key figure for Brazil in their 1970 World Cup win.

Considered one of Brazil's best passers and even the mastermind behind their 1970 success by some, Gerson scored in the final against Italy. He won 70 caps overall, scoring 14 goals.

19. Bebeto

Bebeto played for Brazil in three World Cups – in 1990, 1994 and 1998 – and was a winner in the second of those.

Best remembered for his celebration after scoring in 1994 when he and his team-mates went to the side of the pitch and rocked an imaginary baby, days after his wife had given birth, he formed an impressive partnership with Romario and scored 39 goals in 75 games for Brazil. He also won the Copa America in 1989, which ended a 19-year trophy drought for the Verde-Amarela.

18. Falcao

Falcao was part of Brazil's midfield at the 1982 World Cup, which is considered one of the nation's best-ever teams – even though Tele Santana's side did not win the tournament.

A gifted deep-lying playmaker, he had been surprisingly left out of the 1978 World Cup squad. He was present again in 1986, but made much less of an impact. In total, Falcao won 34 caps for Brazil, scoring six goals. Diego Simeone has described him as his favourite player and an inspiration in his younger years.

17. Nilton Santos

Nilton Santos was a pioneering full-back for Botafogo and Brazil in the 1950s and 1960s and a key part of the team which won the World Cup in 1958 and 1962.

The left-back netted a famous goal against Austria in the 1958 tournament as he ran the length of the pitch to score, ignoring instructions from his coach to pass the ball. He played 75 times for Brazil in total, scoring three goals, and also won a South American Championship in 1949.

16. Roberto Carlos

One of the best attacking left-backs in the history of football, Roberto Carlos won 125 caps and scored 11 goals for Brazil between 1992 and 2006.

He played in three World Cups for Brazil, appearing in the 1998 final and again in 2002 as the South Americans beat Germany to win the tournament for the fifth time. Roberto Carlos is also remembered for his unbelievable bending free-kick against France in 1997.

15. Carlos Alberto

Carlos Alberto was Brazil's captain for their 1970 World Cup win and is best remembered for finishing off the flowing team move against Italy in the final which made it 4-1.

A right-back or centre-back, Carlos Alberto played 53 times for Brazil and scored eight times. He came out of retirement in 1977 at the age of 33 to captain the team in three qualifying matches. Widely considered one of Brazil's best-ever players.

14. Didi

Didi played in three World Cups for Brazil – in 1954, 1958 and 1962 – and won the last two, scoring 20 goals in 68 appearances overall for his country.

A midfielder or inside forward, he is credited with inventing several moves, including the folha seca (knuckleball) free-kicks. He was idolised by Pele, who said football for Didi "was as easy as peeling an orange".

13. Rivelino

Alongside Pele, Tostao and Jairzinho, Rivelino formed a formidable front line for Brazil at the 1970 World Cup and scored three goals in Mexico.

His bending free-kick against Czechoslovakia is one of Brazil's most famous goals. In total, he scored 26 in 92 games for his country and was cited as an inspiration by Diego Maradona.

12. Cafu

Cafu won a record 142 caps for Brazil between 1990 and 2006, playing in 20 World Cup matches. He is the only player to appear in three finals.

An attacking right-back, Cafu came on as a substitute in the 1994 final as Brazil beat Italy on penalties, was a starter in 1998 in defeat to France and captained the team to victory over Germany in 2002. He also won the Copa America in 1997 and 1999. One of the best full-backs ever.

11. Kaka

Kaka was part of Brazil's World Cup-winning squad in 2002, but played just 25 minutes in Japan and South Korea – all of those in the 5-2 win over Costa Rica.

Later, he became the best player in the world and won the Ballon d'Or in 2007. He twice won the Confederations Cup with Brazil, in 2005 and 2009, but subsequent World Cup campaigns in 2006 and 2010 were disappointing. Scored 29 goals in 92 games for the Verde-Amarela.

10. Socrates

With his full beard and headband, Socrates was a cult figure in the early 1980s. He was also one of the best players in the world.

A qualified doctor, Socrates captained Brazil's brilliant side at the 1982 World Cup, which won millions of admirers despite defeat to Italy. An elegant playmaker who had started out as a striker, Socrates won 60 caps and scored 22 goals for Brazil.

9. Neymar

Brazil's star player for the past decade, Neymar is also now the nation's all-time top scorer, having surpassed Pele's total in September 2023. But he has no silverware to show for it.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward was missing through injury when Brazil won the Copa America in 2019 and was also absent as the Verde-Amarela suffered a humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the World Cup semi-finals in 2014. In total, Neymar has played three World Cups with Brazil and could yet make it to a fourth in 2026.

8. Jairzinho

One of Brazil's greatest wingers, Jairzinho scored an impressive 33 goals in 80 games for the Verde-Amarela between 1964 and 1974, before returning for a one-off farewell cap in 1982.

An eventual replacement for Garrincha at Botafogo and also with Brazil, Jairzinho scored in every game for Brazil at the 1970 World Cup as the South Americans claimed the trophy in Mexico.

7. Zico

Zico was nicknamed "White Pele" due to his attacking abilities in the role of a number 10, midfielder or striker in the 1970s and 1980s.

An idol at Flamengo, Zico played for Brazil between 1976 and 1986 and is widely considered to be the best Brazilian player to have never won a World Cup. Nevertheless, the 1982 team in particular is remembered fondly to this day for its exciting style of play. Zico retired from international football in 1986 with 48 goals from his 71 appearances.

6. Rivaldo

Rivaldo formed part of a formidable Brazil attack at the 2002 World Cup alongside Ronaldo and Ronaldinho – the three Rs.

En route to the trophy, Rivaldo contributed five goals – including the equaliser against England in the quarter-finals. He scored 35 in 74 internationals overall, was a World Cup finalist in 1998 and also won the Copa America in 1999.

5. Romario

Romario scored the winner against Uruguay in the 1989 Copa America final to end a 19-year trophy drought for Brazil. It was also the nation's first continental crown in 40 years.

The striker starred again at the 1994 World Cup, scoring five times as Brazil won the tournament for the first time since 1970. He won another Copa America in 1997 and scored 19 goals for Brazil that year, but missed the 1998 World Cup through injury and was not picked in 2002. In total, Romario hit 55 goals in 70 games for Brazil and is considered one of the best strikers to ever play the game.

4. Ronaldinho

An extraordinary talent who played with a smile on his face, Ronaldinho scored 33 goals in 93 appearances for Brazil between 1999 and 2013.

The former Barcelona attacker scored an incredible 40-yard free-kick against England in the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals and Brazil went on to win the trophy. He also won the Copa America in 1999, but was surprisingly left out of the squad for the 2010 World Cup by Dunga.

3. Garrincha

Garrincha was born with bowed legs and a crooked spine, but went on to become one of the greatest players in history.

An unpredictable, pacy and agile winger who would beat opponents to amuse himself, Garrincha helped Brazil claim the World Cup in 1958 and 1962, playing a starring role in the latter as Pele missed most of the tournament through injury.

2. Ronaldo

Ronaldo won two World Cups with Brazil and scored 62 goals in 98 games for his country in a wonderful career which, were it not for injuries during his time at Inter, could have been even better.

Champion in 1994 without playing a match, Ronaldo was very much the star in 1998 but became the biggest story for the wrong reasons as he suffered a fit on the eve of the final. He should not have played, but he did and Brazil lost 3-0 to France. But four years later, he returned triumphantly to hit eight goals as the Verde-Amarela claimed the trophy in Japan and Korea. One of the best ever.

1. Pele

Three of Brazil's five World Cup wins came with Pele in the team – in 1958, 1962 and 1970 – and the Santos great scored over 1,000 goals in an astonishing career.

Pele was just 17 years old when he hit six goals for Brazil at the 1958 World Cup and after missing much of the tournament through injury in 1962, he scored four and assisted seven at Mexico 1970. In total, Pele scored 77 goals in 92 games for Brazil between 1957 and 1971. The greatest.