The best international football kits ever

These West Germany and Netherlands kits from Euro 1988 are both all-time classics (Image credit: Alamy)

Every team needs a great a kit, and international football is absolutely no different in that regard.

It was no easy task whittling down the greatest international kits to the very best, but we're satisfied that we've managed it...

Let's get straight down to business, shall we? Click any of the arrows on the right to start the countdown!