The best international players of the 2010s

From the World Cup to continental tournaments, international football during the 10s provided the stage for some of the planet's best players to strut their stuff.

Taking in club superstars who maintained their elite levels on the international stage, and players who seemed to find a whole new level when donning their country's colours, this is FourFourTwo's rundown of the best international players of the 10s.

Let's dive right in, shall we?

36. Essam El Hadary (Egypt)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most-capped men's players of all time, legendary Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary represented his country 159 times during a 22-year international career.

A four-time Africa Cup of Nations winner, El Hadary became the oldest player in World Cup history when he lined up against Saudi Arabia in 2018 aged 45 years and 161 days (and he even saved a penalty).

35. Keisuke Honda (Japan)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Player of the tournament in Japan's 2011 Asian Cup victory, Keisuke Honda starred at all three World Cups during the 10s.

The highly versatile midfielder scored one of the goals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa – a stunning 30-yard free-kick against Denmark – and was voted man of the match on four occasions across that edition and the 2014 finals in Brazil.

34. Asamoah Gyan (Ghana)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An icon of the African game, Asamoah Gyan came agonisingly close to firing Ghana to the 2010 World Cup semi-finals (Luis Suarez's handball and all that).

A runner-up at the 2010 and 2015 Africa Cups of Nations, the striker – who peculiarly wore the number three – was included in three CAF (Confederation of African Football) Teams of the Year between 2010 and 2014.

33. Tim Cahill (Australia)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably Australia's greatest player of all time, Tim Cahill earned 108 caps for his country – and scored 50 goals, including this emphatic volley against the Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup.

An Asian Cup champion in 2015, the aerially brilliant Cahill retired from international football in 2018, shortly before his 39th birthday.

32. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Poland's greatest ever player and one of the most clinical strikers ever to take to the pitch, Robert Lewandowski banged in the goals for his country throughout the 10s.

In 96 caps over the course of that decade, Lewy – who took over as Poland captain in 2013 – found the net 57 times, setting a new all-time goalscoring record for his nation in 2017.

31. Rafael Marquez (Mexico)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When he lined up for Mexico at the 2018 World Cup, the remarkable Rafael Marquez joined an elite group of players to have represented their country in five editions of the tournament.

Incredibly, the legendary defender captained Mexico at all five of those World Cups, making the final appearance of his epic career in a last-16 clash with Brazil.

30. Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An instrumental figure in Croatia's run to their first ever World Cup final in 2018, Ivan Perisic is one of his nation's finest players of all time.

Possessing unbelievable versatility allowing him to operate as a winger, wing-back or attacking midfielder, Perisic scored at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, as well as Euro 2016.

29. Wayne Rooney (England)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England's record goalscorer for eight years, Wayne Rooney won the last of his four Three Lions Player of the Year awards in 2015 – a year before appearing at his sixth and final major tournament, Euro 2016.

The Manchester United great retired from international football in 2018, having netted 53 times in 120 England caps (23 of them as skipper).

28. Arjen Robben (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When he pulled his trademark move of cutting inside from the right onto his devastating left foot, Arjen Robben left many a full-back for dead.

And the legendary winger did so on plenty of occasions for the Netherlands, helping them to the final of the 2010 World Cup and the semi-finals four years later – when he won the Bronze Ball as one of the players of the tournament.

27. Hugo Lloris (France)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skipper and reliable last line of defence in France's 2018 World Cup-winning team, Hugo Lloris was one of the best goalkeepers around at his peak.

Previously a Euro 2016 runner-up with Les Bleus, Lloris assumed the captaincy in 2012 and earned the vast majority of his 145 caps during the 10s – which saw him feature at three World Cups and two Euros altogether.

26. Sergio Ramos (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King of the dark arts, the early 10s were especially memorable for Sergio Ramos: he starred at right-back as Spain lifted the World Cup for the first time in 2010, before helping them retain their Euros crown two years later as a centre-back.

In all, the formidable Real Madrid icon racked up a whopping 180 caps for La Roja, finally retiring from international football in 2021.

25. Miroslav Klose (Germany)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the greatest goalscorer in World Cup history, Miroslav Klose played – and scored – for Germany at every edition of the tournament between 2002 and 2014, going out on a high as winner of the latter.

The Polish-born striker averaged better than a goal every other game for his country, netting 71 times in all – including during the historic 7-1 demolition of hosts Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

24. Toni Kroos (Germany)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A major influence on the German national team throughout the 10s, Toni Kroos' spectacular playmaking performances for his country helped establish him as one of the best midfielders of all time.

Top provider with three assists as Germany lifted the 2014 World Cup, Kroos was recognised as one of the players of that tournament and the Euros two years later.

23. Olivier Giroud (France)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most handsome international player of the 10s? Probably, but let's focus on the matter at hand: Olivier Giroud excelled for France throughout the decade.

Quite underrated, the towering frontman scored 35 goals between his international debut in 2011 and 2019, helping Les Bleus to the Euro 2016 final and – through his selfless hold-up play (he didn't even have a shot on target) – 2018 World Cup glory.

22. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another fine goalscorer who often hasn't got the credit he's deserved, Romelu Lukaku was one of the main men in Belgium's Golden Generation.

Joint second-highest scorer at the 2018 World Cup – where he helped his country to third place – Lukaku found the net 14 times in 14 international appearances across that calendar year, striking 52 times during the 10s in all.

21. Harry Kane (England)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2018, as captain, Harry Kane became England's first World Cup Golden Boot winner since Gary Lineker 32 years earlier, scoring six goals as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions reached the last four in Russia.

Almost faultless from the penalty spot, Kane – who would go on to break his country's all-time goalscoring record – had established himself as one of the world's best strikers by the end of the 10s.

20. Carles Puyol (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An absolute rock at the back, Carles Puyol proved just how vital he was to the Spain cause during La Roja's run to 2010 World Cup glory.

Scorer of the only goal in the semi-final against Germany, the legendary Barcelona centre-back formed a robust partnership with Gerard Pique throughout the tournament in South Africa.

He retired in 2013 after earning 100 caps.

19. James Rodriguez (Colombia)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His rotten luck with injuries hardly helped, but James Rodriguez's time as a true superstar of international football was all too short for our liking.

The fantastically entertaining Colombian lit up the 2014 World Cup – his very first – winning the Golden Boot and scoring one of the greatest goals in tournament history: his Puskas Award-winning volley in the last-16 victory over Uruguay.

18. Antoine Griezmann (France)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've overlooked his Fortnite dance celebration after scoring from the penalty spot in the 2018 World Cup final – because Antoine Griezmann was integral to France's success at that tournament.

And the superbly adaptable attacker had played just as pivotal a part in Les Bleus' run to the final of Euro 2016 on home soil two years earlier, finishing as Golden Boot winner and Player of the Tournament.

17. Xabi Alonso (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the classiest midfielders of his generation (or any generation, for that matter), Xabi Alonso starred as Spain won the 2010 World Cup and made it back-to-back Euros triumphs in 2012.

Midway through the first half of the 2010 World Cup final, Alonso was on the receiving end of Nigel de Jong's infamous 'kung fu' tackle – yet he heroically played on four almost an hour to help his country to glory.

16. Neymar (Brazil)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Undoubtedly one of Brazil's best ever players – amid seriously stiff competition – Neymar lit up the World Cup at his first appearance in 2014, when Brazil hosted the tournament.

Captain as his country won Olympic football gold as hosts in 2016 – four years after having to settle for silver – Neymar finished third in the Ballon d'Or in 2015 and 2017,

15. Paul Pogba (France)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Criminally underrated at times, Paul Pogba silenced a great many of his critics with his elite midfield displays for France at the 2018 World Cup – where he scored his country's third goal in their 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.

Pogba has previously been named Best Young Player at the 2014 World Cup, before helping Les Bleus to the final of Euro 2016 on home soil.

14. Philipp Lahm (Germany)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the finest full-backs of all time, Philipp Lahm memorably captained Germany to victory at the 2014 World Cup – before retiring from international football with 113 caps to his name.

Adept on either side of defence, the diminutive Bayern Munich legend made the World Cup team of the tournament on three occasions – including in 2010 and 2014.

13. Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the best midfielders on the planet during his prime, Wesley Sneijder simply has to go down as an all-time great of Dutch football.

Crucial to the Netherlands' runs to the final of the 2010 World Cup and the last four of the 2014 World Cup, Sneijder had racked up 134 caps (and scored 31 goals) by the time he stepped back from international duty in 2018.

12. Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A quite chameleonic midfielder who could function terrifically in a number of roles, Bastian Schweinsteiger was one of the key men in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph.

Philipp Lahm's successor as captain, in the final of that tournament against Argentina, Schweinsteiger did an outstanding job of nullifying the the threat posed by Lionel Messi.

11. Luka Modric (Croatia)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Without question Croatia's greatest ever player, Luka Modric won his first international cap in 2006 – and he was still going well beyond the end of the 10s.

Golden Ball winner as player of the tournament at the 2018 World Cup, the world-class midfield string-puller is one of the most-capped men's players in the history of international football.

10. Iker Casillas (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A teenage prodigy who more than lived up to the hype, Iker Casillas belongs among the very best goalkeepers ever to pull on the gloves.

Skipper of Spain's Euro 2008, 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012-winning sides, the Real Madrid legend went a record 509 minutes without conceding a goal at the Euros.

Casillas also equalled a tournament record with five clean sheets at the 2010 World Cup.

9. Luis Suarez (Uruguay)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most prominent players at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, Luis Suarez was vital to Uruguay being considered dark horses by some.

Top scorer in qualification for the 2014 edition of the tournament, Suarez courted plenty of controversy on the international stage (that handball against Ghana; biting Giorgio Chiellini), but there's doubt that he's one of the greatest strikers of all time.

8. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi had to wait until 2022 to finally get his hands on the World Cup, but it rather goes without saying that the greatest player of all time was pretty handy for Argentina during the 10s.

Made skipper in 2011, Messi banged in 57 international goals throughout the 10s (during which he won the Ballon d'Or no fewer than five times), reaching his first World Cup final in 2014.

7. Sergio Busquets (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tiki-taka system which yielded Spain such immense success around the beginning of the 10s simply would not have worked without Sergio Busquets.

An impeccably composed metronome at the base of the midfield three, the Barcelona great earned 143 caps for his country in all, and was honoured as one of the players of the tournament at both the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

6. Manuel Neuer (Germany)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany marched to victory at the 2014 World Cup safe in the knowledge that they had one of the best goalkeepers ever to do it as their last line of defence.

But Manuel Neuer provided so much more than a safe pair of hands between the sticks: the ultimate sweeper-keeper, he was named goalkeeper of the decade in 2020 by football history doyens IFFHS.

5. Kylian Mbappe (France)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe was still just 18 when he veritably tore up the 2018 World Cup, propelling France to glory and becoming the first teenager since Pele to score in the final.

Named Best Young Player at that tournament, Mbappe was really still only just getting started with his international career – but his impact was so immense that he belongs right up near the top of this list.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal pooped the hosts' party by beating France in the final of Euro 2016 – and while they did it with Cristiano Ronaldo off injured, their inspirational captain played more than a small part in the country's maiden major trophy triumph.

And the multiple Ballon d'Or winner was at the forefront of everything Portugal did throughout the 10s – during which he bagged 77 of the plethora of international goals he would go on to amass.

3. Xavi (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Player of the tournament at Euro 2012, Xavi is one of the most-decorated Spanish players of all time – and he won the biggest honour of all with La Roja, the 2010 World Cup.

There, just as he would en route to Euros glory two years later, he made up one third of the immortal Busquets-Alonso-Xavi midfield trio which kept Spain ticking all the way to victory in South Africa.

2. Thomas Muller (Germany)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An all-time World Cup legend, it was impossible to watch a finals during the 10s without seeing 2014 champion Thomas Muller do something.

Usually, that thing was scoring, as the self-labelled Raumdeuter demonstrated to particularly stunning effect at the 2010 tournament – where he won the Golden Boot with five goals and three assists.

1. Andres Iniesta (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After 116 minutes of stalemate in the 2010 World Cup final, Spain finally wore the Netherlands down: Cesc Fabregas slipped the ball into the box, and Andres Iniesta scored the goal which sent a nation into pandemonium.

Of course, that's what Iniesta will forever be best remembered for – but his technical prowess and immense flair as one of the game's greatest ever midfielders made him utterly indispensable to La Roja during their golden era.