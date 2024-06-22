The best Spanish players ever

Where does Xavi rank among Spain's greatest of all time? (Image credit: Alamy)

Previous World Cup and Euros winners, and home to two of the grandest clubs in world football – Real Madrid and Barcelona – Spain has produced its fair share of top talent over the years.

It was some undertaking to decide on the very best of the bunch, but here at FourFourTwo, we reckon we've done it.

To kick off the countdown, just click on any of the arrows over on the right there!