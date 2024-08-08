Brazilian legend set for big farewell after fears of career ended in tears

The Olympic women's football final looks set to be the final game for icon Marta

A focused Marta in action for Brazil
Marta is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 119 strikes to her name

Marta has been given the opportunity to see out her international career with a gold medal after fears that her Brazil career may have come to an ignominious end.

The legendary forward is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 119 strikes to her name in an international career that began in 2002. She announced prior to this summer's Olympic games that the women's football tournament would be her last involvement for the national team.

