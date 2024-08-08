Manchester United in talks with Championship side over much-wanted player: report

Manchester United don't often shop in the Football League. Yet the Red Devils have begun talks with one Championship side over a star buy to move to Old Trafford.

So far, Erik ten Hag has only welcomed two new arrivals. Joshua Zirkzee became the latest in a long line of former Dutch stars to join, while Leny Yoro underlined new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's commitment to picking up future talent and exploiting the French market, which he knows well as Nice owner.

Dan James was the last significant example of Manchester United buying a player from the Championship, however. With Premier League rivals like Tottenham and Liverpool showing the value in acquiring recently-relegated stars over the last few seasons, it looks as United might follow suit and dip into the second tier for a signing.

Dan James was a recent high-profile Championship buy from United (Image credit: PA)

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that United have begun talks with Burnley over Sander Berge. The Clarets are set to begin their return campaign to the Championship this weekend, following relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season.

“United exploring conditions of a deal,” Sheth says. “Three years left on contract,” he adds, mentioning that talks are still ongoing with Monaco's Youssouf Fofana.

Berge has been a major target over the years for a number of top sides, even during his Sheffield United days. The Norwegian made the switch to Turf Moor last summer but was powerless to prevent Vincent Kompany's side suffering an immediate relegation back into the Championship.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this would be a cost-effective move from Manchester United. It raises the floor of the squad's ability rather than the ceiling and provides adequate coverage, though it will be seen as a little underwhelming by some fans who want to see a long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo signed this summer.

Sander Berge is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still, Berge is likely a backup option and United may well have a cunning plan. Paris Saint-Germain are playing hard-ball over No.1 target Manuel Ugarte – and with the French champions probably needing to sell due to the surplus of midfielders in their squad, United showing them that they have other options aside from the Uruguayan is probably a good negotiating ploy.

Transfermarkt says that Berge is worth €20 million. His contract is up in 2027.

