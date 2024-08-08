Manchester United in talks with Championship side over much-wanted player: report

By
published

Manchester United are looking to take advantage of the Championship market, with a move for a star of the second tier

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United don't often shop in the Football League. Yet the Red Devils have begun talks with one Championship side over a star buy to move to Old Trafford.

So far, Erik ten Hag has only welcomed two new arrivals. Joshua Zirkzee became the latest in a long line of former Dutch stars to join, while Leny Yoro underlined new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's commitment to picking up future talent and exploiting the French market, which he knows well as Nice owner.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 