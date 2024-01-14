Jadon Sancho takes aim at Manchester United after successful Borussia Dortmund comeback

Jadon Sancho appeared to criticise parent club Manchester United following his first game back on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has re-joined the Bundesliga giants on loan for the rest of the season, having been frozen out at Old Trafford ever since a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag back in September.

And, after providing an assist for Marco Reus during Dortmund's 3-0 win over Darmstadt on Saturday – his first appearance for the Black and Yellows since leaving for Man United in 2021 – the England international expressed his desire "to be happy again".

Sancho's last appearance for United came against Nottingham Forest in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a post-match interview with Sky Sport, Sancho, 23, said: "Since I've been back here, it's felt like I'm home. I'm just happy to be on the pitch. Marco is a good friend of mine and I'm just happy that I could set up a goal for him. My objective is to be happy again and to help the team get back into the top three. We're taking it game by game and I'm sure sure that we'll do well if we keep fighting in every match."

During his first spell with Dortmund, the former Manchester City and Watford youngster emerged as one of the most prodigious talents in Europe – and he'll no doubt be determined to pick up where he left off.

Sancho hasn't been capped by England since October 2021 – can he make a late surge into the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2024? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The past four-and-a-half months may have been the low point of Sancho's career, but his time at Manchester United overall has been thoroughly underwhelming – not least given the £73m transfer fee he commanded.

And, given his reluctance to make amends with Ten Hag, it doesn't look like there's a future for him with the Red Devils.

Sancho has two-and-a-half years left to run on his deal at Old Trafford; this does feel like the beginning of a career-reviving end to a miserable chapter.

