The worst ever Premier League players

By Tom Hancock
published

Counting down the biggest flops in the history of the Premier League

11 Sep 1999: Massimo Taibi makes his Manchester United debut in the FA Carling Premiership match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, England. United won 3-2. \ Mandatory Credit: Ross Kinnaird /Allsport
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League is the greatest league in the world – so it's obviously been graced by some truly great players.

But England's top flight has seen more than it's fair share of flops over the years, too, from struggling superstars to unknown quantities who proved hopelessly out of their depth.

In FourFourTwo's humble opinion, these are the worst Premier League players EVER...

35. Radamel Falcao

Radamel Falcao of Manchester United (Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is one of the best strikers of the 2010s doing on a list of the worst ever Premier League players? Well, he was absolutely pants during his time in England, basically.

In loan spells from Monaco at Manchester United and Chelsea, Radamel Falcao made 36 league appearances – and scored five goals. 

The Colombian then returned to Monaco and found the net 83 times in three seasons...

34. Afonso Alves

MIDDLESBROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 09: Afonso Alves of Middlesbrough looks on from the bench during the Barclays Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Fulham at the Riverside Stadium on February 09, 2008 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having banged in 45 goals in 39 Eredivisie games for Heerenveen, Afonso Alves looked like a pretty handy signing for Middlesbrough in January 2007.

The big Brazilian couldn't recapture that form on Teesside, though, managing just 10 goals in 42 Premier League outings – three of which came in an 8-1 drubbing of a hapless Manchester City side on the final day of the 2007/08 campaign.

33. Salif Diao

LIVERPOOL - OCTOBER 26: Goran Bunjevcevic of Totteham Hotspur and Salif Diao of Liverpool in action during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 26, 2002 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of several Senegal players who earned Premier League moves of the African country's run to the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup, Salif Diao joined Liverpool alongside international teammate El Hadji Diouf.

But, unlike his compatriot, the midfielder never even looked like making the grade at Anfield (and he hardly set the world alight at Birmingham, Portsmouth or Stoke either).

32. Jo

HERNING, DENMARK - AUGUST 28: Jo of Manchester in action during the UEFA Cup 2nd qualifying round second leg match between Midtjylland and Manchester City at the SAS Arena on August 28, 2008 in Herning, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Manchester City's worst ever signings, Jo arrived from CSKA Moscow for a club-record £19m in the summer of 2008 – and barely made an appearance for every million City spent.

In 21 Premier League games, the gangly Brazilian was on the scoresheet... once. And he didn't fare much better when loaned to Everton, striking five times in 27 outings.

31. Yaya Sanogo

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Yaya Sanogo of Arsenal during the Arsenal 1st team photocall at London Colney on August 3, 2016 in St Albans, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dubbed Sanogoals, it's fair to say Yaya Sanogo was anything but prolific for Arsenal, who he joined in the summer of 2013 (ok, he did get a goal in the Champions League).

As it turned out, the striker's record of 10 goals in his final 13 games for Auxerre in the French second tier wasn't a sign that he might cut it in the Premier League (who'd have thought it?).

30. Jean Makoun

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Jean Makoun holds up his shirt after announcing signing with Aston Villa at the Aston Villa training ground Bodymoor Heath on January 15, 2011 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Signed from Lyon for around £6m in January 2011, Jean Makoun's time at Aston Villa was nothing short of a disaster.

The Cameroon midfielder made nine Premier League appearances for the West Midlands giants, with his notable, uh, contribution a straight red card for a two-footed horror tackle on Blackpool's DJ Campbell).

29. Kostas Chalkias

LONDON - FEBRUARY 5: Kostas Chalkias of Portsmouth, during the FA Barclays Premiership match between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth at White Hart Lane on February 5, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brought to Portsmouth by Harry Redknapp in January 2005, Greek international Kostas Chalkias did nothing to dispel the old adage that goalkeepers are all crazy.

Erratic to say the least, Chalkias' antics between the sticks saw him dropped for Jamie Ashdown in double-quick time – and he left Pompey after playing just five Premier League games.

28. Kleberson

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 1: Kleberson of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground on 1 April 2005 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailed as a key force in Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning team by manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, Kleberson was hot property that summer – and Manchester United won the race to sign him from Athletico Paranaense.

But the midfielder was an enormous disappointment at Old Trafford, getting injured in his second appearance and featuring only 20 times in the Premier League altogether.

27. Jean-Alain Boumsong

BOLTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24 : Jean Alain Boumsong and Steven Taylor of Newcastle United look dejected after El Hadji Diouf of Bolton scores during the Barclays Premiership match between Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United on August 24, 2005 at the Reebok Stadium in Bolton, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jean-Alain Boumsong made a decent start to life at Newcastle after arriving from Rangers midway through the 2004/05 season – but it didn't last.

Despite featuring in 33 of the Magpies' 38 Premier League games the following campaign, the France centre-half became known for mistakes leading to goals.

He was sold to Juventus (then just demoted to Serie B) in the summer of 2006.

26. Antonio Nunez

LIVERPOOL , ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Antonio Nunez of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premiership match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on March 20, 2005 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rafael Benitez made a lot of good signings as Liverpool manager; he also made some seriously naff ones – among them his second acquisition after being named Reds boss in 2004, Antonio Nunez.

Picked up from Real Madrid, the Spanish midfielder was a bit-part player throughout his sole season at Anfield (although he did get a Champions League winners' medal).

25. Marcelino

27 Jul 1999: Marcelino of Newcastle United in action during the pre-season friendly match against Celtic played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland. The match finished in a 2-0 win for Celtic. \ Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Signed by Newcastle from Real Mallorca for £5.8m in 1999, Marcelino came with a big reputation – but he would end up making just 17 Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

Plagued by injuries throughout his time on Tyneside, the centre-back once missed two months with a snapped finger tendon.

24. Roque Junior

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Leeds defender Roque Junior wears a torn shirt during the Barclaycard Premiership match between Everton and Leeds United at Goodison Park on September 28, 2003 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another 2002 world champion with Brazil who flopped in the Premier League, Roque Junior joined Leeds from AC Milan in 2003 – to much excitement at Elland Road.

The centre-half didn't exactly help shore up the Whites' defence, though: they conceded 25 goals in his seven league appearances (although he did, somehow, score twice himself).

23. Gilberto

LONDON - FEBRUARY 02: Gilberto of Tottenham Hotspur warms up prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on February 02, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His namesake and fellow Brazil international earned legendary status at Tottenham's arch-rivals Arsenal – but there's a reason no one really remembers this Gilberto.

Capped 36 times, the left-back was Spurs' first Brazilian player – but he did nothing of note in his seven Premier League games other than score the last goal in a 4-0 drubbing of West Ham.

22. Corrado Grabbi

9 Dec 2001: Corrado Grabbi of Blackburn Rovers on the ball during the Barclaycard Premiership match between Blackburn and Leeds at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England. \ Mandatory Credit: Alex Livesey /Allsport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prolific for Ternana in Serie B, Corrado Grabbi caught the eye of Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2001 – so much so that they broke their transfer record to sign the striker for £6.75m.

What a waste of money that proved to be: Grabbi managed a truly paltry two goals in 30 Premier League appearances and returned to Italy in 2004.

21. Ade Akinbiyi

25 Jul 2001: Adi Akinbiyi of Leicester City during the pre-season friendly against Southend United at Roots Hall in Southend, England. \ Mandatory Credit: Jamie McDonald /Allsport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Striker Ade Akinbiyi made 73 Premier League appearances for four different clubs – the vast majority of them for Leicester between 2000 and 2002. He scored 11 goals.

The fact that Akinbiyi – who developed a reputation for missing sitters – surpassed that total in three separate second-tier campaigns suggests that he was probably better suited to that level...

20. Kostas Mitroglou

cWEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Konstantinos Mitroglou of Fulham during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at the Hawthorns on February 22, 2014 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He went on to enjoy a prolific two-season spell with Benfica – but, for whatever reason, Kostas Mitroglou and Fulham just was not meant to be.

Signed for a then club-record fee of £12m from Olympiacos in 2014, the Greek striker was hampered by injuries during his time at Craven Cottage and made just three Premier League appearances – without scoring.

19. Andriy Voronin

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 10: Andriy Voronin of Liverpool rues a missed chance during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield on November 10, 2007 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Andriy Voronin left Liverpool in 2010, Soccer AM ironically set a compilation of the ponytailed Ukrainian forward's multitude of glaring misses to commentary of great goals.

Voronin registered five times in 27 Premier League games for the Reds – although they did manage to get £4m from Dynamo Moscow for the flop who had arrived as a free agent in 2007.

18. Thomas Brolin

18 Nov 1995: Portrait of Tomas Brolin of Leeds United after signing for the club at Elland Road in Leeds, England. \ Mandatory Credit: Mark Thompson/Allsport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A major star for Parma and Sweden during the first half of the 90s, Thomas Brolin moved to Leeds in 1995 – and his time at Elland Road began well enough.

But then it all went pear-shaped: Brolin clashed with manager Howard Wilkinson over his role in the team and was accused of not pulling his weight defensively.

He was loaned out to FC Zurich less than a year after arriving at Leeds.

17. Ricky van Wolfswinkel

Ricky van Wolfswinkel of Norwich City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If this were a list of the Premier League's best names, Ricky van Wolfswinkel would be near the very top – but, unfortunately for the goal-shy Dutchman, it's not.

Big things were expected of Van Wolfswinkel when he joined Norwich from Sporting Lisbon in 2013 – but they simply didn't come, and he found the net a mere one time in 25 Premier League appearances.

16. Leon Cort

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Leon Cort of Burnley during the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Stoke City at Turfmoor Ground on March 10, 2010 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jed Leicester/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When FourFourTwo asked fans of every League club in England to vote for their worst ever player in 2017, Leon Cort came out on top among Burnley supporters: "Lacking mobility to the extent of looking like Bambi's slow cousin on ice." Ouch.

The defender had previously played for Stoke in the Premier League – but he enjoyed the best days of his career with fourth-tier Southend United in the early 00s.

15. Marco Boogers

Marco Boogers of West Ham United

(Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham manager Harry Redknapp had never seen Dutch frontman Mark Boogers play – so it probably wasn't the best idea to pay £1m to sign him from Sparta Rotterdam in July 1995.

And it really wasn't: almost immediately after coming off the bench for his second of just four Hammers appearances, Boogers saw red for a shocking tackle on Manchester United's Gary Neville.

He later claimed the wet grass had made him slide too far. Hmm.

14. Claude Davis

31 Jul 1998: Sean Dundee of Liverpool on the ball during the pre-season tournament match against St Patricks Athletic in Dublin, Republic of Ireland. Liverpool won the match 3-2. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/Allsport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claude Davies was a decent enough defender – he won 69 caps for Jamaica – but he did spend most of his career in English football's second tier.

And his disastrous 2007/08 Premier League campaign with Derby – when the Rams were relegated with a record-low 11 points – rather proved why, as he earned himself the nickname Calamity Claude.

13. Sean Dundee

Sean Dundee of Liverpool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bought from German club Karlsruher SC for £2m in July 1998 as cover for the injured Robbie Fowler, Sean Dundee would become one of Liverpool's most forgettable signings.

Dundee made three appearances for the Reds – all of them off the bench – and was sold to Stuttgart for £1m at the end of the 1998/99 season.

Liverpool probably would have been better off signing Crocodile Dundee.

12. Andrea Silenzi

Andrea Silenzi of Nottingham Forest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Silenzi became the very first Italian to play in the Premier League after joining Nottingham Forest from Torino in the summer of 1995.

A £1.8m signing – a fairly big amount of money back then – featured 12 times in the league without scoring a single goal, returning to his homeland the following year.

11. Bosko Balaban

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Bosko Balaban of Aston Villa looks on during the game between Aston Villa and Manchester United on August 01, 2001 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Striker Bosko Balaban's goals helped fire Croatia to 2002 World Cup qualification – but he barely got a look-in after his £5.8m switch from Dinamo Zagreb to Aston Villa, making a grand total of eight Premier League appearances in two-and-a-half years.

Defending his time at Villa Park in a 2019 interview with FFT, Balaban said: "If you're a club that throws big money at signings and then doesn't let them actually play, the jokes should really be at your expense.

10. Winston Bogarde

Chelsea's Winston Bogarde. (Photo by Francis Glibbery/Chelsea FC/Press Association Image) (Photo by Francis Glibbery/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I may be one of the worst buys in the history of the Premiership, but I don't care": Winston Bogarde might as well have asked to be included in this list.

Brought to Chelsea from Barcelona by Gianluca Vialli in 2000, Bogarde wasn't wanted by Vialli's successor in the Stamford Bridge dugout, Claudio Ranieri – who tried to offload the Dutchman.

But Bogarde refused to budge, opting to see out his four-year, £40,000-a-week contract as the ultimate benchwarmer (if he even made the bench at all).

9. Eric Djemba-Djemba

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 3: Eric Djemba-Djemba signs for Manchester United on July 30, 2003. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Envisaged as a potential successor to Roy Keane in the Manchester United midfield, Cameroon international Eric Djemba-Djemba fell well short of the mark at Old Trafford.

Signed from Nantes for £3.5m in September 2003, he was moved on to Aston Villa for a £2m loss less than 18 months later.

And, by 2007, Djemba-Djemba was on loan in the Championship at Burnley.

8. Bebe

Bebe of Manchester United (Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a conspiracy theory which might explain why Manchester United raised eyebrows by signing Bebe for more than £7m in the summer of 2010 – but he was still an almighty flop.

After featuring just twice in the Premier League and going out on loan to three different clubs, the winger – who Sir Alex Ferguson had never even seen play – left for Benfica in 2014.

7. Igors Stepanovs

30 Dec 2000: Igor Stepanovs of Arsenal battles with Kevin Phillips of Sunderland during the FA Carling Premier League match played at Highbury in London. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Igors Stepanovs is one of Latvia's greatest players of all time; he's also one of Arsenal's worst, enduring a torrid time with the Gunners after joining from Skonto Riga in 2000.

The disappointing defender was a 2001/02 double winner under Arsene Wenger – but Arsenal achieved that triumph in spite, rather then because, of him.

6. Jozy Altidore

SO KON PO, HONG KONG - JULY 24: Jozy Altidore of Sunderland reacts during the Barclays Asia Trophy Semi Final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at Hong Kong Stadium on July 24, 2013 in So Kon Po, Hong Kong. (Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Hull City took Jozy Altidore on loan from Villarreal in 2009, it didn't seem like a bad idea: after all, the great American hope was still only 20 years old.

But when Sunderland signed him permanently from AZ Alkmaar five years later, were they not at least slightly concerned by his record of one goal in 28 Premier League games for Hull?

Altidore fared even worse with the Black Cats, netting... once in 42 top-flight appearances. Oof.

5. Milton Nunez

1 Sep 2001: Joy for Milton Nunez of Honduras after he scores the winning goal during the FIFA 2002 World Cup Qualifier between USA and Honduras played at the RFK Stadium in Washington, USA. Honduras won the match 3 - 2. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's Sunderland again... and this time, the curious case of Milton Nunez – who the Wearsiders seemingly didn't even mean to sign from Greek giants PAOK.

The Honduran striker played just once in the league for Sunderland, claiming that they had thought he and international teammate Eduardo Bennett were the same player (Bennett never even played for PAOK!).

4. Junior Lewis

3 Mar 2001: Junior Lewis of Leicester City on the ball during the FA Carling Premiership match against Liverpool at Filbert Street in Leicester, England. Leicester won 2-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lampooned for his "incredible ability of being six-foot-two standing height and five-foot-eight when jumping" by a Leicester fan as part of a FFT poll getting supports to pick their club's worst ever player, Junior Lewis was not remotely cut out for the Premier League.

Also voted as Stevenage's worst ever player in the same poll – which rather says it all – the midfielder probably wouldn't have got the move to Leicester had they not been managed by Peter Taylor – who signed him six times in all.

3. Savio

LONDON - FEBRUARY 08: Savio Nsereko of West Ham United looks on from the bench ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at Upton Park on February 8, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Player of the tournament while winning the European U-19 Championship with Germany, Savio joined West Ham from Italian outfit Brescia in January 2009.

The Hammers paid close to £10m for the forward – who proceeded to look hopelessly out of his depth in the Premier League, making 10 appearances before being sold to Fiorentina at the end of the season for a loss of £7m. Oh dear.

2. Massimo Taibi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Manchester United's goalkeeper Massimo Taibi lets Chelsea's fifth goal in during the Premiership match against Chelsea 03 October 1999. Chelsea won the game 5-0. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The worst goalkeeper in Premier League history, it's something of a miracle that Massimo Taibi ever played for Manchester United – who he joined from Venezia for £4.5m in August 1999.

Then came the howlers – most notably letting Matt Le Tissier's weak shot through his legs and into the goal against Southampton.

That Gaffe saw Taibi (rather humourously) dubbed The Blind Venetian by one British newspaper.

1. Ali Dia

26 Jul 1996: Graeme Souness the manager of Southampton signs autographs during a pre-season friendly. Mandatory Credit: Steve Morton/Alsport UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ali Dia? More like Oh Dia, are we right? It's gone down as one of the most infamous transfers of all time: in 1996, Southampton boss Graeme Souness (pictured) was duped into signing the Senegalese striker from non-League Blyth Spartans.

How? Well, Souness had received a call from someone claiming to be 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah – and that he was Dia's cousin.

It was all nonsense, of course, and it took a five-minute substitute appearance to suss that Dia was not of Premier League calibre.

He was released two weeks into what had only been a one-month contract in the first place.

