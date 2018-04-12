Toluca defender lobs his own goalkeeper to hand Necaxa the Mexican Cup

Necaxa and Toluca were playing out a cagey encounter at the Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes on Wednesday night – and who could blame them, with prestigious silverware up for grabs?

But the game was unlocked – and decided – in the 87th minute thanks to Garcia's catastrophic moment of madness.

With a loose pass looking set to land safely in the arms of Toluca goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, Argentine defender Garcia bizarrely intercepted the ball and tried to hack it away. Instead, however, his sliced clearance lobbed Talavera and ended up in the back of the net.

Garcia's error of judgment had serious consequences: Toluca had two men sent off in injury-time before Necaxa were crowned Copa MX champions. Talk about an unhappy ending...

See also...

Watch: Wolves' Ruben Neves scores absolutely obscene goal against Derby

Roma president James Pallotta donates €230,000 to fix fountain he celebrated in

In Other News...