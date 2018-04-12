Watch: Wolves' Ruben Neves scores absolutely obscene goal against Derby
The Portuguese midfielder struck a guaranteed goal-of-the-season winner as Wolves took a step closer to their title on Wednesday night
Former Porto midfielder Neves sent Wolves 2-0 up in the 51st minute to double their lead at Molineux, following Diego Jota's sixth-minute strike.
And good grief, what a way to do it.
After a cleared corner fell to the 21-year-old 25 yards out, Neves flicked the ball up with his first touch before unleashing a beautiful, dipping volley over Scott Carson into the top corner.
Just... ridiculous.
Neves's sixth long-range screamer of the season – basically, all of his goals this campaign – sealed another vital Wolves win which means Premier League promotion can be secured as early as Saturday if results go their way. If not, the league leaders – 11 points clear of their closest rivals – can complete the job with a win over Birmingham on Sunday.
After the game, even opposition manager Gary Rowett admitted how impressed he was with Neves's strike.
"At one point I thought, 'Is it wrong to applaud the opposition’s goal?' because it’s the best goal I’ve seen for a long while," he said. Fair enough, really.
