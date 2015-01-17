Tottenham 2-1 Sunderland: How many points has Eriksen rescued for Spurs this season?

Christian Eriksen's 88th-minute winner secured Tottenham a hard-fought three points at White Hart Lane, as Jermain Defoe endured a difficult first start for Sunderland against his former club.

Eriksen's eighth league goal of the campaign rescued another two points for Mauricio Pochettino's side, after Sebastian Larsson's brilliant free-kick cancelled out Jan Vertonghen's second-minute opener.

Tottenham extend their unbeaten run at White Hart Lane to six matches, while Sunderland remain only three points off the bottom after other results mostly went their way at the bottom of the table.

Jan Vertonghen scored his first Premier League goal since March 2013 against Swansea.

In Premier League history only David Beckham (15), Gianfranco Zola and Thierry Henry (both 12) have scored more free-kicks than Sebastian Larsson (11).

Against no side has Larsson scored more often in the Premier League than he has against Spurs (3).

Jermain Defoe failed to score on his debut for a new club for the first time in his career.

Christian Eriksen has now scored more Premier League goals this season (8) than he managed last term (7).

Eriksen has netted in all 3 of his Premier League appearances against Sunderland.

Tottenham have won 10 points with goals scored in the 88th minute or later this season, 4 more than any other side.

Eriksen has won more points with his goals than any other top-flight player this season (13).

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against the Black Cats (W7 D3).

