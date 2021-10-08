Tottenham Women's squad: best player, manager, and WSL record

The Tottenham Women's squad has seen quite a lot of turnover with Rehanne Skinner looking to truly put her mark on her team. With Skinner joining halfway through last season, this summer's transfer window has been her first opportunity to bring her own players in.

Tottenham Women's squad

GK: Becky Spencer

GK: Tinja-Riikka Korpela

DF: Molly Bartrip

DF: Gracie Pearse

DF: Shelina Zadorsky

DF: Kerys Harrop

DF: Ashleigh Neville

DF: Ria Percival

DF: Asmita Ale

MF: Josie Green

MF: Cho So-hyun

MF: Maeva Clemaron

MF: Tang Jiali

FW: Chioma Ubogagu

FW: Kyah Simon

FW: Jessica Naz

FW: Rachel Williams

FW: Angela Addison

FW: Kit Graham

FW: Rosella Ayane

Tottenham Women's squad: Squad profile

Tottenham struggled to figure out what their best side was last season, going ten games without a win at some point, and only really staying safe thanks to a four game winning streak when Rehanne Skinner came in. Given the number of players released, it seems like Skinner is looking to shake things up this season.

In their place, Skinner has mainly brought in players with WSL experience. Maeva Clemaron and Tinja-Riika Korpela have come in from Everton, whilst Cho So-hyun turned her loan from West Ham into a permanent signing. Chioma Ubogagu has joined from Real Madrid having last played for Arsenal in the WSL six years ago.

Kyah Simon is probably the stand-out name to have joined. Coming off the back of a set of impressive displays for Australia at the Olympics, Simon had previously been playing in the Netherlands at PSV. At 30 years old, Skinner will be hoping Simon brings some of her experience to a team with a number of younger players.

Of those younger players, Angela Addison and Esther Morgan are two to keep an eye on. 21 year old Addison is an exciting left-winger who likes to cut in on her right foot whilst 19 year old Morgan has looked like a natural fit in the WSL ever since making her debut at right-back last season.

Tottenham Women's squad: Who is Tottenham's best player?

Kit Graham

Kit Graham may not have made the splash in the WSL most expected after her controversial transfer from Charlton in 2019 but the 25 year old has increasingly become the lynchpin of Tottenham's attack.

Tottenham Women's squad: Who is Tottenham's manager?

Rehanne Skinner

The former England assistant manager, Rehanne Skinner replaced Karen Hills and Juan Carlos Amoros halfway through last season. The appointment caused a bit more a stir with Hills and Amoros having managed the club for over a decade. Skinner had previously been manager at Leicester City and an assistant at Arsenal.

Tottenham Women's squad: Tottenham's WSL record

Tottenham were promoted from the Championship at the start of the 2019/20 season, finishing seventh on a points per game basis. Last season, they finished eighth.