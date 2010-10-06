The Tube strikers we like...

"Get on at Pat van den Hounslow, change at Jack Lester Square, down to Sylvan Embankment Blake and get off at Taribo WestminsterÃ¢ÂÂ¦"

We love a daft idea from a bored office conversation which spirals into a well-wrought piece of utter nonsense. So hats off to the folks at the Football Supporters Federation for renaming every station on the Tube map with an appropriately football-themed name.

Some are great, some are toe-curlingly awful, but we're glad somebody bothered. Click the map to download a PDF...



For more Ã¢ÂÂ much of it very constructive Ã¢ÂÂ from the Football Supporters Federation, see their website.