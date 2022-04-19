Tunisia World Cup 2022 squad: Jalel Kadri names his latest squad

The Tunisia World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. The Eagles of Carthage beat Mali in a two-legged play-off in March, having previously topped a group containing Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Mauritania.

This will be Tunisia's sixth appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut in 1978, before qualifying for three editions on the bounce in 1998, 2002 and 2006. Their most recent involvement was in 2018, when Tunisia were knocked out in the group phase after losing to England and Belgium (although they did beat Panama).

Tunisia World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Ali Jemal (Etoile du Sahel)

GK: Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien)

GK: Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir)

GK: Mouez Hassen (Club Africain)

DF: Bilel Ifa (Abha)

DF: Montassar Talbi (Rubin Kazan)

DF: Nader Ghandri (Club Africain)

DF: Oussama Haddadi (Yeni Malatyaspor)

DF: Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa)

DF: Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

DF: Mohamed Drager (Luzern)

DF: Hamza Mathlouthi (Zamalek)

DF: Ali Abdi (Caen)

DF: Dylan Bronn (Metz)

MF: Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby)

MF: Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance de Tunis)

MF: Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United)

MF: Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail)

MF: Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros)

MF: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance de Tunis)

MF: Ellyes Skhiri (Koln)

MF: Saad Bguir (Abha)

FW: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek)

FW: Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi)

FW: Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC)

FW: Naim Sliti (Al-Ettifaq)

FW: Issam Jebali (OB)

FW: Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Etienne)

How many players are Tunisia allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

As things stand, Jalel Kadri will be permitted to take 23 players to the World Cup in Qatar. However, recent reports suggest FIFA are considering expanding squad sizes to 26 - as UEFA did for Euro 2020.

It remains to be seen whether or not that will happen. For now, 23 is the number Jalel Kadri is working towards. The Tunisia boss is likely to name a preliminary squad initially, before whittling the group down to 23 names before the deadline.

When will the final Tunisia 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December, not June and July. This is because it is essentially impossible to play football in the summer heat in Qatar, where temperatures sometimes soar beyond 50 degrees celsius.

FIFA has set a deadline of October 20 for the submission of squads. That is 30 days before the tournament gets under way with Senegal vs the Netherlands.

Who will make the final Tunisia 2022 World Cup squad?

Youssef Msakni will probably be the first name on Jalel Kadri's squad list. The forward, who plies his trade at club level with Al-Arabi in Qatar, is Tunisia's captain and has won 83 caps so far.

Further experience will be provided by the likes of Wahbi Khazri, Oussama Haddadi and Ali Maaloul. At the other end of the age spectrum is Hannibal Mejbri, the 19-year-old currently on the books of Manchester United.

Kadri will have some big decisions to make as the tournament gets closer. Mohamed Ali Yacoubi, Mohamed Amine Ben Amor and Firas Chaouat are three players hoping for recalls having not played for Tunisia yet this year.

