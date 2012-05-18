Two England internationals, a clown and a massive burger-shaped cake

"It's a cake, but it's shaped like a giant hamburger, so it's good for you."

This photo was taken at Derby's old Baseball Ground just weeks after Mark Wright and Peter Shilton had been hiding their delicate personal possessions from Gazza at Italia 90.

Now times are different. You won't catch Joe Hart and Joleon Lescott hanging out with Ronaldo McNando, or whichever harlequin huckster they're using to flog peri-peri chicken to kids...

Oh, and also, the shorts. And the bulges. Heavens....

PHOTOKevin Keegan meets his rubbish waxwork

