U.S. icons join Juan Mata in pledging 1% of salaries to charity

As two of the most familiar faces in women's football, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan say they hope to represent the diversity of the Mata-led scheme.

Rapinoe, of 123 international caps, is also a champion of various LGBT organisations. In 2016 she hit the headlines after kneeling during the US national anthem in support of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who had previously done the same to highlight racial inequality.

Morgan, meanwhile, is one of the most marketable faces in women's football – and like Rapinoe, a World Cup and Olympic Gold champion.

“Common Goal is intended as an inclusive initiative, and myself and Alex felt it was important that women’s football was represented from the outset,” Rapinoe explained.

“We’re really looking forward to building the movement with Juan and Mats from here – the sky’s the limit at this stage.”

Morgan added: “As the global profile of women’s football continues to grow, players like myself and Megan will have an increasing number of opportunities to use our status for good.

"I’m thrilled to join Common Goal at this early stage and hope we can inspire many others to become part of the movement.”

Last month, Bayern Munich stopper Mats Hummels also came aboard to pledge 1% of his salary to the football-inspired charities.

Manchester United midfielder Mata, who is helping to lead the scheme, said: “It takes courage to stand up and bring the movement to US soil for the first time.

“Fortunately, courage is something both Megan and Alex have in spades.”

