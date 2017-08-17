Mats Hummels joins Juan Mata in pledging 1% of his salary to charity

What's not to like about Mats Hummels? He boasts devilish good looks, elegant defensive skills - and now he's now pledged to give 1% of his earnings to charity.

Juan Mata had pleaded with fellow players to sign up to the Common Goal initiative, whose ambition is to filter the money to over 120 grassroot football charities in 80 countries around the world.

The movement, set up by streetfootballworld, have estimated that football's total revenues equal $30 billion a year. Their goal is to take one per cent of that and use it for the greater good.

“As soon as I heard of Common Goal, I knew this was a chance for football to improve our world and I wanted to be part of it,” Hummels said. “I feel we could be doing more to connect the increasing revenues in football to some kind of deeper purpose."

Mata expressed his delight at the news, calling the German World Cup winner a perfect team-mate. “I don’t actually know Mats personally, so I was pleasantly surprised when he contacted me to talk Common Goal,” Mata said. “He really gets what we’re trying to achieve."

The Manchester United player has pledged to create a ‘starting XI’ of like-minded players who make the one per cent pledge to lead the movement forward. Who's next?

