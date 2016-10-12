Video: Arsenal's Petr Cech explains what it's like to make a howler in a game

Luckily for Petr Cech and each of the teams he's played for, blunders are an incredibly rare feature of the Czech net-minder's game.

The 34-year-old Pilsen native has established a reputation as one of the world's best goalkeepers ever since becoming Chelsea's No.1 aged 22 in 2004 – but even he isn't perfect.

Despite no goalkeeper keeping more clean sheets than Cech in his fine debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium, there were high-profile slip-ups in Arsenal's opening-day defeat to West Ham and end-of-season draw against Crystal Palace. So, how does he deal with those darker moments? After all, there's no hiding place for a goalkeeper.

“In my head, every second of the game it’s 0-0. I don’t feel any different,” Cech told FourFourTwo. “I know I've made a mistake but until the game is over I just go like nothing happened.

“At the end of the game it’s different – all the bad feeling sinks in and you feel like… urgh. But then you need to make sure it doesn’t happen next time.”

Watch the rest of the video to find out more from Petr in our What's It Like To... segment