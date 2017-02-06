Video: Jesse Lingard reveals which current Man United stars would make his 5-a-side team

And there was Jose Mourinho thinking he had a tough job keeping 11 Manchester United stars happy every week.

When FFT met United's fleet-footed forward Jesse Lingard recently, we wanted to know who'd dominate a five-man team at Carrington – plus lots more stuff about his United team-mates.

To find out who'd make Jesse's carefully selected crop, plus much more on the likes of United's biggest moaners, hardest grafters and wildest tacklers, just hit play on the video below. Then tell us who you'd pick over at @FourFourTwo...

New features you'd like on FourFourTwo.com