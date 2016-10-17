Video: Victor Wanyama reveals which Spurs team-mate he'd let arrange his birthday party
By Joe Brewin
Who could borrow his car? Cook him dinner? Sort his playlist? Tottenham's Kenyan powerhouse tells FourFourTwo...
When FourFourTwo dropped in at Victor Wanyama's house for our November 2016 issue, we thought we'd also quiz him on his Tottenham team-mates.
Just hit play on the video below to find out who the former Celtic and Southampton man chose to house-sit and more...
