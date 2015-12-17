Videos: Mourinho was at the heart of a club divided

So much has been written about the Eva Carneiro affair, but you can be sure that the events overshadowed the Blues' start to the season and can only have led to Mourinho losing some of his credibility behind the scenes. Even if that was only with other support staff at the club...

The Portuguese's divisiveness then seemed to impact on the squad, with results not going Chelsea's way. A high-profile spat with Diego Costa occurred...

... and was followed up with Mourinho and Hazard not seeing eye-to-eye over the former's injury at Leicester on Monday.

Mourinho had recorded several interviews due to appear on the Clare Balding Show tonight. Here you can see him declaring his love for the Blues...

The Portuguese tactician also explained that his ego hasn't resized at all...

And finally he admits that he lost the players' hearts. In the end they didn't care for him...

Jose Mourinho was speaking ahead of his appearance on the new series of The Clare Balding Show. To see the full interview watch BT Sport 1 from 8pm on Thursday or on BBC Two at 10pm on Friday.