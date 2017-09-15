Vitoria Guimaraes field Europa League XI with no Europeans in it
The Portuguese side's starting lineup against Red Bull Salzburg made history on Thursday night
The entire Vitoria lineup was compiled (by Portuguese boss Pedro Martins) of players either from South America or Africa – the first time in history that a team has started a European match without a European player.
More specifically, the XI contained four Brazilians, two Colombians, a Venezuelan, a Uruguayan, a Peruvian, a Ghanaian and an Ivorian.
Portuguese substitute Kiko eventually broke things up in the 57th minute when he replaced the Peruvian, Paolo Hurtado.
Vitoria's Brazilian centre-back Pedrao opened the scoring in the 25th minute, but Valon Berisha denied the home side victory with an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.
The full breakdown of the players and their nationalities can be seen below.
