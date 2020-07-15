Vote for your favourite Liverpool chant – to be played as the Reds lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield

It's been 30 years since Liverpool last lifted a league title, but the wait is almost over for Reds fans.

While Jurgen Klopp's side have already secured their champions status, we have yet to see them lift the Premier League title. That ceremony will take place after their final home game of the season to Chelsea, on Wednesday 22 July.

Sadly, Anfield will be empty. For any club in this position, that would be a crying shame – but for Liverpool, it might mean even more. The sound of the Kop in full voice is one of football's most incredible experiences.

That's why club sponsors Standard Chartered have set up the Stand Red Soundboard, allowing fans to watch Liverpool from home with the experience of being at the game.

Using genuine recordings of Liverpool fans, mixed live as real-time match reaction, supporters can enjoy the sounds of Anfield.

For anyone wanting to watch this Wednesday night's game against Arsenal with the Anfield sound

But the noise of the crowd during a game is only half of it. What would it be like inside Anfield when Liverpool lift the title next week?

Here at FourFourTwo, we wanted to find out. We've teamed up with Standard Chartered to ask Liverpool fans what song they'd like to hear the Kop belting out when Klopp & Co. hold the Premier League trophy aloft.

We've narrowed it to five choices – some time-honoured classics, some current favourites – but the decision is yours. Whatever you choose it what the Stand Red Soundboard will play for the special trophy moment on July 22.

You can vote below, but first, here are the options – with commentary from Kop expert, This Is Anfield's Matt Ladson.

You'll Never Walk Alone

Matt Ladson: "You'll Never Walk Alone is much more than a football song, with its emotive lyrics meaning it's played at weddings and funerals around the world.

"There's been some spine-tingling renditions at Anfield and we all have our favourite hairs on the back of the net moments, but perhaps none has been more inspiring than when it was sung by 40,000 Reds at half-time in Istanbul.

"'YNWA' itself has become a symbol of Liverpool FC worldwide."

Fields of Anfield Road

Matt Ladson: "A Kop favourite and rightly so.

"The full version features references key figures in the Reds' history like Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, but it's the chorus that can be heard echoing around Anfield on a matchday... Just don't start the debate over whether it's 'We had Heighway on the wing' or 'Stevie Heighway on the wing!

Allez Allez Allez

Matt Ladson: "A more modern LFC chant that was inspired by Porto fans and went on to be the soundtrack to the Reds' Champions League journey in 2018, much like how Ring of Fire was sung in the stands in 2005.

"Now, it's synonymous with Liverpool and the Kop... but has also been adapted and copied by most English teams."

Si Señor (Roberto Firmino song)

Matt Ladson: "This one started even more recently, in early 2019 and was the song en-route to the Champions League final in Madrid.

"Some say it came about after Jurgen Klopp asked why fans didn't have a song for Bobby yet! 'I think he deserves a song, I order a song for Bobby,' he previously joked.

"This one was inspired by River Plate fans in Argentina and soon took the Kop by storm."

Virgil van Dijk (Dirty Old Town)

Matt Ladson: "All Liverpool's best players get their own chant, with the Kop serenading each player before kick-off being part of the Reds' tradition.

"The Virgil Van Dijk song, to the tune of Dirty Old Town, started in a pub near Anfield and the catchy tune was soon stuck in every fan's head. It inspires a fair bit of jumping around, recalling memories of the 'Torres bounce', and created some incredible scenes in the Madrid fan park, which Van Dijk himself watched back, saying: 'What a song.. what a video. I'm very proud to get that song.'"

Now you've heard the options, the only thing left to do is vote – and then sit back next Wednesday with the sound of a full Anfield singing your favourite song as Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy.