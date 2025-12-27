Is Liverpool vs Wolves on TV? Live streams, preview, kick-off time for Premier League clash

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves in the Premier League today, as FourFourTwo takes you through all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Wolves: key information • Date: Saturday 27 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Liverpool made it three wins on the spin with a well-spirited victory at Tottenham in their last Premier League outing.

Despite losing Alexander Isak to a broken leg, Arne Slot will be happy with the resilience his side has shown in recent weeks.

Wolves, on the other hand, are in the midst of one of their worst-ever runs, having not won a Premier League game all season.

Their latest defeat against Brentford was ensured via a brace from Keane Lewis-Potter, and they are heading to Merseyside looking bleak on all fronts.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Liverpool vs Wolves on TV in the UK?

Liverpool vs Wolves is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves in the US

Liverpool vs Wolves is available to watch in the United States via Peacock.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Wolves through Stan Sport.

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Can I still get tickets for Liverpool vs Wolves?

Tickets are still available for Liverpool vs Wolves via our friends at Seat Unique.

Liverpool vs Wolves: Premier League preview

Liverpool look much better after their recent blip and are now unbeaten in six games.

Three draws preceded three victories, with their most recent one in the capital, helped by Spurs' poor disciplinary record.

The Lilywhites had Xavi Simons and then Cristian Romero both dismissed, with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike both scoring for the Reds.

Isak took a hefty blow from Micky van de Ven and has now broken his leg, ruling the striker out for the next two months.

Wolves are now 17 games into the 38-game season and are yet to win one game.

Vitor Pereira was replaced by ex-Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards, but even he still cannot turn around the fortunes of the Old Gold.

Frustrations continued to be voiced at owner Jeff Shi, with the 48-year-old having now stepped down from his position as executive chairman of the club.

He will remain chairman and chief executive of Fosun Sports Group but will have no operational duties with Premier League's bottom club.

Shi will be replaced for an interim period by Nathan Shi, of no relation, who has been working for owners Fosun since 2016.

Liverpool vs Wolves: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

Wolves have been dreadful this term and we can't see anything but a home win for Liverpool.