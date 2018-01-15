Watch: The astonishing moment Ligue 1 ref kicks out at Nantes player – then sends him off
Nantes' Ligue 1 clash with PSG descended into farce when referee Tony Chapron gave Diego Carlos a second yellow for tripping him up
Carlos was already on a yellow heading into injury time, with PSG 1-0 up thanks to Angel Di Maria's 12th-minute strike.
But the 24-year-old accidentally tripped up the match official as the latter cut across him during a PSG counter-attack.
Chapron was fuming, and swung a leg out at the Brazilian defender after he hit the deck. He then flexed his powers by showing Carlos a second yellow card.
Nantes man Carlos was incensed and had to be held back by his team-mates before eventually trudging off the field in a huff.
"I received 20 SMS from all over the world telling me that this referee is a joke," Nantes president Waldemar Kita told L'Equipe post-match.
"What do you want me to say to you? If I talk too much, I will be summoned by an ethics commission. We have no right to say anything.
"It's still scandalous to see that. We give a red card to a player who did nothing. Where are we? He has to go back to school.
"Chapron has to rest and get a massage, it works like that now, we cannot see him. I'm waiting for the green light, otherwise I'll be killed. It's amateurism."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.